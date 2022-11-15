ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England squad travel to World Cup in Qatar on plane called 'Rain Bow'

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

England footballers headed to the World Cup in Qatar on board a plane called "Rain Bow" on Tuesday, 15 November.

An image of a man wearing shoes with a rainbow motif, which is a symbol of LGBT+ pride, is seen on the Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

Ahead of the tournament, there has been criticism of the treatment of LGBT+ people in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and same-sex relationships can be punishable by death.

Harry Kane has said he will wear his One Love rainbow captain armband during World Cup matches, even if it is not approved by Fifa.

