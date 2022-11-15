ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner protesting Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance flown over jungle

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A banner protesting Matt Hancock ’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been flown over the jungle .

The 35-metre-long sign, which reads “ COVID BEREAVED SAY GET OUT OF HERE,” was organised by 38 Degrees and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

Over 44,000 people signed a petition calling for the former health secretary to be taken out of the show.

Matthew McGregor, CEO of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic: not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.”

BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp

Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
The Independent

Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb

A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction

Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
The Independent

Boy George accuses Scarlette Douglas of ‘protecting’ Matt Hancock

Tensions have begun to grow in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp as Boy George voiced his frustrations over the developing friendship between Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.The Culture Club singer, 61, shared his irritation with the presenter and property expert, 35, during Wednesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show.During a debate between Boy George and the former health secretary, 44, the singer said: “Just spend less on arms. £35 billion a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?”To which Hancock grew flustered and replied: “I don’t, I don’t, it’s just...
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Charlene White becomes first campmate to be eliminated after public vote

Charlene White has become the first person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle. Fans of the ITV survival show had been voting for the famous face they most wanted to save since Thursday (17 November). In Friday’s (18 November) edition of the programme, Ant and Dec announced that the newsreader had received the fewest number of votes and would be leaving the jungle immediately after 14 days. Tearfully, she hugged the celebrities and made her way out of the camp. Owen Warner, Sue Cleaver and Scarlette Douglas looked particularly disappointed to see her go.Earlier in the episode, Boy...
BBC

Claims of sleeping staff at Redditch mental health ward

Photographs and video footage appearing to show staff asleep at a mental health facility have been shared with the BBC. In a raft of complaints about Hill Crest Ward in Redditch, Worcestershire, whistle-blowers have told a BBC investigation that the alleged activity was in full view of patients. Sources claimed...
BBC

Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt warns of challenges as living standards plunge

Families face "real challenges", Jeremy Hunt has warned, as government forecasters predict the biggest drop in living standards since records began. The Office for Budget Responsibility says household income will fall by 7% over the next 18 months. The chancellor said tax rises and a spending squeeze in his Autumn...
The Independent

Prince William asked who he wants to win I'm a Celeb during RAF Coningsby visit

The Prince of Wales chatted to military families during a visit to RAF Coningsby, and accepted a picture gift from a young boy.During his visit, he was put on the spot and asked about who he wanted to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!When asked if he would rather see Lioness Jill Scott or relative Mike Tindall win the show, William answered diplomatically.“That’s a tough one,” he said, without ultimately picking a winner.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More RAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’Slices of cake from King Charles and Prince William’s weddings go up for auctionPrince William says he wants to see England vs Wales World Cup final
Daily Mail

Judge who cleared protesters accused of intimidating Iain Duncan Smith with 'Tory Scum' taunts was previously rebuked over politically contentious comments in court

The chief magistrate who earlier this week allowed three protestors accused of threatening Sir Iain Duncan Smith to walk free had previously been rebuked in court for his apparent endorsement of a political cause. Paul Goldspring, chief magistrate for England and Wales, on Monday cleared two defendants accused of intimidating...
BBC

Truss committed to remain local MP after no 10 exit

L﻿iz Truss is committed to stay as an MP until at least the next election, her spokesman said. S﻿he resigned as prime minister in October, lasting just seven weeks, the shortest tenure of any in the UK. Her spokesman said the Conservative was "committed to remaining as the...
Daily Mail

Meet Britain's squeezed middle: MailOnline analysis reveals how Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement hits middle-earners the hardest

Britain's middle class will be clobbered hardest by Jeremy Hunt's extraordinary emergency Budget, according to an analysis by MailOnline. Yesterday the Chancellor unveiled a £25billion package of tax rises that will push the overall burden to its highest level since the Second World War in a bid to rescue the battered public finances and drive down inflation in one of the most punishing Autumn Statements in history.
BBC

Nadine Dorries writing book about downfall of Boris Johnson

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book about the political downfall of former PM Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson was forced to quit in July by the resignation of dozens of his ministers after a series of scandals. One of the first to go was then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, whom...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement: setting a trap for Labour

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, wants to fight the last war. But fearmongering claims about record debts that worked for previous Tory chancellors, when voters could be scared into voting for austerity, are less persuasive at a time of recession. Next year, unemployment will jump as the economy shrinks by 1.4%. Households will record the biggest fall in disposable income since records began, and it won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until after 2028. Rents, energy bills and mortgages are all going up while house prices and real wages drop.
The Independent

Scriptwriter Nick Fisher remembered for his ‘creative brilliance’ by BBC

Bafta-award winning writer Nick Fisher has been remembered by the BBC as a “kind, welcoming and inclusive” person who showed “creative brilliance”.The 63-year-old scriptwriter and author, whose TV credits include Holby City, EastEnders, Casualty, Hustle and The Giblet Boys – for which he won a Bafta in 2006 – was last seen in Hooke, Dorset, on Tuesday afternoon.Dorset Police discovered a body in Dorchester on Thursday morning believed to be that of Fisher, although formal identification is yet to take place.By nature, he was kind, welcoming and inclusive; a joy to work alongsideTribute for Nick Fisher from the BBC's Kate...
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

