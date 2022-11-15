Banner protesting Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance flown over jungle

A banner protesting Matt Hancock ’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been flown over the jungle .

The 35-metre-long sign, which reads “ COVID BEREAVED SAY GET OUT OF HERE,” was organised by 38 Degrees and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

Over 44,000 people signed a petition calling for the former health secretary to be taken out of the show.

Matthew McGregor, CEO of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic: not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.”

