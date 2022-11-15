ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nick Cannon responds to meme about him populating America after birth of his 11th child

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zahSx_0jBhLXA800

Nick Cannon shared his reaction to a meme that joked that he’s populating America following the birth of his 11th child .

The 42-year-old comedian went to Instagram on Monday to share a meme that has circulated online about his large family. The image featured a range of people with different hairstyles who all had Cannon’s face.

The text over the edited picture reads: “ National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful.”

Cannon acknowledged that he found humour in the meme, writing in the caption: Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

Fans have also gone to the comments of his post to express their amusement over joke and poke fun at how it could be true.

“I mean, it’s sort of accurate!” one person wrote. “Those babies will probably have a few children too!”

“Lol…basically,” another joked. “The Cannon family is gonna multiply by the thousands,” while a third said: “Where’s the lie? Lol My bro!”

Other fans applauded the Wild N’ Out host for sharing this meme, one of which wrote: “It’s funnier cause you reposted.”

Cannon’s post comes days after he announced the birth of his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who is his third with Abby De La Rosa. On his Instagram on Saturday, he announced that his daughter was born on 11 November and praised De La Rosa, with whom he also shares 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he wrote. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”

He emphasised his gratitude for De La Rosa, continuing: “Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

Cannon is also currently expecting his 12th child. He confirmed earlier this month that he’s having a second baby with model Alyssa Scott, one year after the death of their son, Zen. In September, he welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole, who is his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. Two weeks later, the rapper announced the birth of his 10th child – Rise Messiah, his third child with model Brittany Bell.

Along with Rise, Bell and Cannon share four-year-old, Golden Sagon, and one one-year-old, Powerful Queen. He also shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and three-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi.

Despite the fact that he’s a soon-to-be father of 12, Cannon has previously said that he’s considered getting a vasectomy. After news broke in May that he was going to be a father for the eighth time, he told E! News’ Daily Pop that he isn’t “looking to populate the Earth completely”.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children –and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he said. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he added. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Comments / 3

Teresa Webster
2d ago

I can’t see how a man can just sleep around with no feelings for a woman. These women are really sleeping with a man that has no real connection with them, although it does appear one woman captures his heart. But really they accept sleeping around. This is a whole new Sister Wives 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
3
Related
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
PopSugar

Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Is a "Diva" Just Like Her Mom in New Instagram Photo

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed two children together on their third wedding anniversary in 2011, twins named Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, who appear to have inherited the large personalities that both of their parents possess. Despite Cannon and Carey's 2014 divorce, the family still make appearances together and share many holiday and birthday celebrations.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
OK! Magazine

La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'

La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys! "Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO...
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy