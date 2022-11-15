ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Callum Wilson ‘over the moon’ about England recall for World Cup

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8HmU_0jBhLQz300

Callum Wilson hailed the timing of his return to form with Newcastle United as he flew out with England for the World Cup following his first call-up in three years.

The 30-year-old earned something of a surprise recall for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, beating the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin , Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham for a spot in the 26-man group.

Wilson has hit six goals in 11 Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, with Eddie Howe’s Magpies sitting third in the table heading into the break for the first winter World Cup.

Asked about his first England involvement since November 2019, he replied: “Life is all about timing. I have had three years away…now going into the World Cup there’s great opportunities there in front of us as players to go and make history. For us, that’s the drive and motivation.

“I was over the moon, you work as a footballer to get opportunities like this. It’s one that you’ll grasp with both hands.”

Wilson is now aiming to create the kinds of memories for England fans that he himself enjoyed on his journey to representing his country.

“It’s massive,” he told ‘The Lions’ Den’ on England’s YouTube channel when asked about the importance of fan support.

“For us as players, we were once those people supporting the England team from afar – social clubs, street parties, flags out, they’re the memories.

“Unfortunately we won’t be a part of them but hopefully we’ll be creating them.”

Wilson is likely to be an understudy to captain Harry Kane as England’s main striking option, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford also in the reckoning.

Only Kyle Walker , Kieran Trippier and Jordan Henderson are older than Wilson among Southgate’s ranks as he looks to add to his one goal from his four senior caps to date.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison

A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
The Independent

England crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions after late Tom Halliwell try

Tom Halliwell scored a late try to snatch a comeback victory as England were crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions for the second time with a 28-24 triumph over France in a pulsating encounter in Manchester.After a tight opening to proceedings, France took the lead with Nicolas Clausells’ penalty conversion and further tries from Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi but England struck back twice as Halliwell and Jack Brown wheeled over, while France held a narrow advantage heading into the break.England shifted the momentum in the second period and turned the game around with efforts from Lewis King and...
The Independent

Raymond van Barneveld stuns Gerwyn Price to reach Grand Slam semi-finals

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld produced a remarkable comeback to beat world number one Gerwyn Price 16-13 to reach the semi-final of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.The Dutchman, who retired in 2020 but made his comeback in February having gone through qualifying school, found himself 8-3 down in his first televised quarter-final in three years.However, he rallied with seven successive legs and never looked back as his 20th 140 and his sixth maximum then saw him move 13-10 ahead and a 10th leg in 12 edged him close to victory before holding off a late fightback...
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy