Moment yoga teacher arrested on suspicion of stabbing ex-police officer in her cottage

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Bodycam footage of the moment a yoga teacher was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released by police .

Dawn Lewis, 53, is seen being restrained in her cottage in Somerset , after the fatal stabbing of former police officer Glenn Richards, 61.

“Check my friend. I’m wounded but I’m not dead,” she can be heard saying.

A court was told of how Richards moved in with Lewis last August, but also heard of how she had “wanted him out of her home” before the incident.

Prosecutors also claimed the pair would “often argue”.

