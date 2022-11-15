Read full article on original website
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Known to child welfare, a violent father and a child missing for two years: What happened to Harmony Montgomery?
It’s been 10 months since the name Harmony Montgomery first hit headlines across the US when a missing persons investigation was launched to find the seven-year-old girl.Since then, her father and stepmother have both been arrested and charged.A home where she used to live in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been searched for days on end.And a reward for information leading to her discovery has topped $150,000.But, despite the national attention and the painstaking efforts to find the missing child, who is blind in one eye, investigators made little headway.In a press conference in mid-January, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg admitted...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’
A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
An unsolved death in Yosemite leads investigators to a strange, rumored cult
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A possible brutal murder in one of the most scenic places in America goes unsolved, a serial killer confesses to more than 100 murders and two generations of detectives try to crack the case. The second season of "Wild Crime" on Hulu launches on...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Deaths in Texas Prisons Caused by Extreme Heat
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the dozens of Texas prisons that don’t have air conditioning, new research shows that 13 percent of deaths during the six hottest months every year from 2001 through 2019 were likely due to extreme heat. The study, which was published last week in the academic journal JAMA Network Open, is the first epidemiological evidence that the lack of air conditioning in a large proportion of U.S. prisons is substantially increasing the risk of death for those incarcerated. It also suggests that over 250 Texans lost their lives over the past two decades because of the state’s failure to mitigate indoor heat.
$14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying
The Utah family of a young Black girl who died by suicide last year is suing for $14 million. The post $14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying appeared first on NewsOne.
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Aurora Man sentenced to 23.5 years in federal prison for shooting Rocky Mountain National Park ranger
THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Daron Marquel Ellis, 29, of Aurora, was sentenced to 23.5 years in federal prison today after earlier pleading guilty to attempted murder in the second degree of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Comes Forward
A woman has been trying for 45 years to bring what she claims are her father’s horrible crimes to light. Lucy Studey alleges that her father murdered young women and buried their bodies with the help of his children. No one believed her, she said, but in an ongoing investigation, cadaver dogs have located suspected human remains at the spots she identified in Thurman, Iowa, investigators told Newsweek.
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month.
America's Most Dangerous Prisons
The U.S. has the world's largest prison population. Over 2 million people are behind bars in 1,566 state prisons, 102 federal prisons, 2,850 local jails, 1,150 juvenile correctional facilities, 186 immigration detention facilities, 82 Indian country jails, civil commitment centers, military prisons, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons in U.S. territories. With only 5% of the global population, America has over 20% of the world's prison population.
