WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO