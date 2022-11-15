Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Related
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Mayor’s Minutes: Mayor for a Day, Budget, and Staying Active
New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken sits down with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest opportunities for residents. Students in fourth through sixth grade can enter the Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. The contest asks kids what they would do if they were mayor for a day. The League of Minnesota Cities organizes the contest. Winners receive a $100 gift card and will be recognized in the League of Minnesota Cities magazine, ‘Minnesota Cities.’
"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
ccxmedia.org
Northport Elementary Celebrates Family Cultural Day
Northport Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted families for Family Cultural Day on Friday. “This is a day to celebrate who they are and the places they come from,” said Dany Montano Sosa, a Northport Elementary teacher. “They can be proud of their heritage and their family culture.”
ccxmedia.org
Voter-Approved Osseo School Levy Will Keep Staffing at Current Levels
Osseo School District voters approved an operating levy on Election Day, which will keep class sizes and options at current levels. “If this didn’t pass, we were going to have to eliminate or reduce some of those options,” said Osseo School Superintendent Cory McIntyre. “We know kids when they have choice, they are going to invest and feel engaged and feel connected to the school. Right now, having those connections especially with adults is critical and this referendum paid for adults, as 85 percent of our budget is our people, 3,500 employees. That’s why it was such big ask.”
ccxmedia.org
‘Frozen Characters’ Coming to Brooklyn Center’s ‘Snow Many Traditions’
Brooklyn Center is putting the finishing touches on its upcoming annual get together, Snow Many Traditions. The majority of the event will take place indoors at the community center, and is expected to draw several hundred visitors. Devonte Brewer, Brooklyn Center Recreation Coordinator, believes people are excited about the opportunity...
ccxmedia.org
‘I just love my community,’ Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Founder Rents U-Haul to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Dozens of families will be happy to see a U-Haul truck pull up at their home this Thanksgiving season. Clint “Scooter” Draughn is renting the truck to make special meal deliveries. Draughn runs the Brooklyn Park nonprofit Honored 2 Help that aims to help families in need who...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
fox9.com
89-year-old Oakdale woman honored for picking up trash during regular walks
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five to six days a week, Georgiana Harris starts her day by walking laps around the retaining pond across the street. But while she's stretching her legs, she's also cleaning up the environment at the same time. "I have to keep active at my august...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good. A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left...
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video
This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan
Courtesy of Vantage Architects Inc. via city of Eagan. Kwik Trip plans to open a new location in Eagan at the site of the former long-running, family-owned Starks Bar & Grill. Plans to build the gas station and car wash on a roughly five-acre lot near the intersection of State Highway 55 and Dodd Road were approved by the Eagan City Council on Tuesday.
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Comments / 0