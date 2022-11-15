ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

ccxmedia.org

New Hope Mayor’s Minutes: Mayor for a Day, Budget, and Staying Active

New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken sits down with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest opportunities for residents. Students in fourth through sixth grade can enter the Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. The contest asks kids what they would do if they were mayor for a day. The League of Minnesota Cities organizes the contest. Winners receive a $100 gift card and will be recognized in the League of Minnesota Cities magazine, ‘Minnesota Cities.’
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Northport Elementary Celebrates Family Cultural Day

Northport Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted families for Family Cultural Day on Friday. “This is a day to celebrate who they are and the places they come from,” said Dany Montano Sosa, a Northport Elementary teacher. “They can be proud of their heritage and their family culture.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Voter-Approved Osseo School Levy Will Keep Staffing at Current Levels

Osseo School District voters approved an operating levy on Election Day, which will keep class sizes and options at current levels. “If this didn’t pass, we were going to have to eliminate or reduce some of those options,” said Osseo School Superintendent Cory McIntyre. “We know kids when they have choice, they are going to invest and feel engaged and feel connected to the school. Right now, having those connections especially with adults is critical and this referendum paid for adults, as 85 percent of our budget is our people, 3,500 employees. That’s why it was such big ask.”
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire

EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan

Courtesy of Vantage Architects Inc. via city of Eagan. Kwik Trip plans to open a new location in Eagan at the site of the former long-running, family-owned Starks Bar & Grill. Plans to build the gas station and car wash on a roughly five-acre lot near the intersection of State Highway 55 and Dodd Road were approved by the Eagan City Council on Tuesday.
EAGAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan

The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
EAGAN, MN

