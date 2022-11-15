Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
hammerandrails.com
How to Watch | Purdue vs. Northwestern | Week 12
Opponent | Northwestern Wildcats (1-9, 1-6) Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Northwestern: Purple & White. Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue reveals uniform combo for home finale against Northwestern
Purdue will sport the old black and gold as they take on Northwestern in their final home game at Ross-Ade this season. The Boilermakers will be bringing out their black jerseys with gold numbers, and black gloves that have a decidedly vintage feel. Players will don an old gold helmet with the black P on the side, and it will be the last time the team wears the uniform this year.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Northwestern - Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (4-6): Man, I’m not doing well here. Not at all. The more I watch this Purdue team the less I know about them and the less I feel like I can accurately predict what they will do from week to week. The Purdue defense has been inconsistent. The Purdue offense has been inconsistent. The Purdue special teams has been inconsistent. The good thing about this game is though that Purdue is facing a Northwestern team who has been consistent....ly bad. They haven’t won a game on North American soil since beating Rutgers on October 16, 2021. That’s not a great situation for sure.
Marquette coach Shaka Smart Offers High Praise for Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In his head coaching career, Shaka Smart has crossed paths with Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter and oftentimes gotten the better of the Boilermakers. He was at the helm of a talented VCU roster that knocked Purdue out of the 2011 NCAA Tournament in the...
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
WLFI.com
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. Richard Allen asked for a court-appointed attorney last week, telling the judge that he had "no idea how expensive" an attorney would be. On Monday, Allen added an attorney, identified in court records as Andrew Joseph Baldwin, of Baldwin Perry and Kamish, of Franklin.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident. According to Sheriff […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
