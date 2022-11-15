Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam. You’ve possibly spotted production crews filming movies and tv shows across our area, especially in Downtown Baton Rouge over the past couple of months. “And so, I would say it’s been a...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge set to make first appearance in California's Rose Parade this January
BATON ROUGE - The capital city will be participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA for the first time in history. “We are excited to bring a little of Baton Rouge to Pasadena in January and celebrate the great strides being made in the Capital City,” said Jill Kidder, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This will be a great opportunity for Louisiana to be represented on a national stage in 2023 and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
theadvocate.com
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
brproud.com
“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB
LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Comments / 0