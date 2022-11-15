ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge set to make first appearance in California's Rose Parade this January

BATON ROUGE - The capital city will be participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA for the first time in history. “We are excited to bring a little of Baton Rouge to Pasadena in January and celebrate the great strides being made in the Capital City,” said Jill Kidder, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This will be a great opportunity for Louisiana to be represented on a national stage in 2023 and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history.”
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
