RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Turkey

LIFE HACK

HOW MUCH TURKEY SHOULD YOU BUY ?

One of the hardest little things about Thanksgiving is knowing how big the turkey should be. Get too little, and everyone's disappointed. Get too much, and it's a waste. Here's how to know:

If you're big on leftovers, then go a little bigger. Turkey sandwiches are delicious.

The golden rule is 1 pound per person but that could feel like too little, and 1 1/2 pounds for each guest might be overdoing it, 1 1/4 pounds of turkey per mouth is a perfect balance. Here's a quick breakdown.

4 people - 5 lbs

6 people - 8 lbs

8 people - 10 lbs

10 people - 13 lbs