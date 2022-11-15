Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
froggyweb.com
Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
kvrr.com
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
How to report crime, and when your personal information could become known to the accused
(Fargo, ND) -- A local sheriff says there is one phone number to keep handy when reporting a crime in Cass or Clay counties. "You've got a one-stop-shop when you call to report stuff, so that really helps with reporting criminal activity or anything emergency in nature," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
wdayradionow.com
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
Comments / 0