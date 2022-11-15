ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

froggyweb.com

Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job

FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
MOORHEAD, MN
gowatertown.net

Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
COLGATE, ND
kvrr.com

Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station

(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen

(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen

A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN

