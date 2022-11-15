Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Comments / 0