Rusty
3d ago

Such an amazing recovery...or is the state fudging the numbers to cover how truly terrible these schools really are, admit it, the lockdowns didn't help students at all, and it set far too many back to ever really recover.

Fox11online.com

No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- No part of Wisconsin was in the "high" category for COVID-19 spread to close out the work week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest map showed a total of 13 counties -- including Marinette and Florence -- in the "medium' category. At that level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions to avoid becoming infected.
WISCONSIN STATE
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51

With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

What causes lake-effect snow?

(WLUK) -- The Great Lakes region is one of the most active areas in the world for lake-effect snow. Lake-effect snow develops when cold air flows over the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes, the heat and moisture from the lake transfers to the area just above the lake, that warm, moist air rises and forms clouds and snow begins to fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin releases COVID booster numbers; new cases, deaths increase

MADISON (WLUK) -- More than one in eight Wisconsin residents have received the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine, the state Department of Health Services says. The dashboard updated Wednesday shows 13.5% of people in Wisconsin have received the updated shot. Meanwhile, DHS reported the second-most deaths in a single day since...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Two Brown County communities recognized with Project VOTE awards

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Voter participation in two Brown County communities was recognized Wednesday. Project VOTE of Brown County announced the winners of its Voter Challenge for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are the town of Humboldt and the village of Allouez. The town of Humboldt had a turnout of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee Indian Tribe unveil new dual-language highway signs

KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe unveiled its first dual-language highway signs Thursday. The signs features English and the tribe's native language, signifying tribal boundaries, unincorporated towns and landmarks. Governor Tony Evers attended the ceremony at Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena. “The Menominee Nation, standing alongside our ancestors, are...
KESHENA, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE

