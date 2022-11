The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four siblings out of Sylacauga. The Talladega County Sheriff's Office said the Buchanan family girls, 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, 9-year-old Isabella Jane, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope, were found safely in Clayton County, Georgia Friday. Friday...

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO