Will Beyoncé be in Rihanna's next 'Savage X Fenty' show? Yes, if RiRi gets her way

Another year, another Savage X Fenty Show. This year was Vol. 4 and once again Rihanna upped the anti serving up surprise appearances from A-list celebs, and RiRi’s already thinking about her dream list for next year’s show.

This year’s list, included everyone from Sheryl Lee Ralph , Taraji P. Henson and RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jete to Simu Liu, Winston Duke , and the currently rather controversially Johnny Depp .

When asked who would make her dream list by E! , Rihanna succinctly answered, “ Beyoncé ,” and to that we also have one word — Agreed.

“I mean, Beyoncé got body,” she added. “That would just trump everything for me.”

Also as always, Rihanna enlisted a number of musicians to perform. In past years, musical entertainment included performances by Halsey , Migos , Rosalía , Jazmine Sullivan and more. While this year saw Anitta , Don Toliver , Maxwell and Burna Boy take to the mic.

So thoughts? What are the odds Bey makes Rihanna’s, and for that matter our, dreams come true at the next Savage X Fenty show?

