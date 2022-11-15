Read full article on original website
ALDOT to replace traffic stripe on I-65 Mobile Delta River Bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to re-stripe the Mobile Delta River Bridge on I-65 on Thursday, November 17th. The scope of the project includes 6.1 miles of striping operations as well as raised pavement marker replacement between MP 24.3...
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
Daphne PD creating special traffic enforcement unit in response to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are prompting action from Daphne Police as the department plans to create a special unit to crack down on speeders and reckless drivers. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said the number of traffic complaints is increasing, primarily in neighborhoods. Capt. Gulsby plans...
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The standoff in Lillian has come to a safe ending. Raymond Teal was taken into custody by the Baldwin County SWAT team after deploying tear gas several times into the home. Teal will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation prior to being...
Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting
UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
Man shot on W. Michigan Avenue in Pensacola
A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.
NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
Alabama: Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
3 south Alabama groups get holiday grants from All In Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three south Alabama organizations were selected to receive grant funding this holiday season from All In Credit Union.. The three local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving $225,633 in funding. Dauphin Island Sea Lab will receive $20,000 to bring the sea lab experience to Alabama schools. Penelope House will get […]
Prichard police looking for second suspect in murder of local tow truck driver
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who they believe is involved in the murder of a local tow truck driver. Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the death of Lawrence Terrell Darby which happened on Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Stephens […]
Local power outage maps
(WKRG) — Whether it’s caused by severe weather or something else, when the power goes out, you want to know when it’s coming back on. Find your local power outage maps here:. Alabama Power’s outage map:. Alabama Power’s outage map shows you power outages across the...
