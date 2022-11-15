PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO