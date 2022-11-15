ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Shame won’t solve America’s obesity crisis: How Congress can help

By Anand Parekh and Dana Goldman, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8p3k_0jBhEnel00
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, chats with wellness coach Ryan Manuwa while exercising at Nifty After Fifty fitness centers in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone calls from her care manager, and she’s started hitting Nifty After Fifty fitness centers since she signed up for a program called “Togetherness” covered by the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem Inc. The health care system is becoming more focused on keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick or wind up in the hospital. The 56-year-old diabetic lives with daily pain due to her disease and a injuries from a car accident, but she’s lost 34 pounds since joining the program. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The alarm bells should be ringing in Congress: A disease that is already a leading killer of Americans is now projected to afflict almost half of all adults within the next eight years.

The disease is obesity. For decades it was thought to be a personal moral failing. Science proved that to be wrongheaded, just as chemistry showed substance abuse to be impervious to “just say no.” Congress needs to act because body shaming can’t be a stand-in for national health policy.

Today, more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults have obesity, up from 3 in 10 in 2000. Those defined as having severe obesity increased even faster, from roughly 1 in 20 to 1 in 10.

Obesity kills 300,000 Americans annually, and poor diet is the leading risk factor for mortality in the U.S. Obesity is also an underlying condition in almost a third of COVID-19 hospitalizations. It damages nearly every system in the human body, leading to diabetes, heart disease, stroke, several forms of cancer, mental illness, difficulty with physical function and many other maladies.

Strikingly, the medical establishment spent nearly a quarter trillion dollars in 2020 treating conditions where obesity was a driving cause, but spent alarmingly little on preventing or treating obesity itself. Not only does preventing obesity and obesity-related diseases eliminate unnecessary suffering and death, it also makes financial sense. A 2022 Bipartisan Policy Center report coauthored by one of us concluded that obesity costs $248 billion (in 2020) in annual medical expenditures, 6.2 percent of total expenditures. A USC Schaeffer Center health microsimulation model found that obesity is a bigger risk to public finances than smoking.

Despite this, Medicare and private insurers cover few obesity treatments. Currently, coverage is limited to behavioral counseling in primary care settings and weight loss surgery for people with severe obesity and other related conditions — leaving most people with obesity with too few effective options.

More intensive behavioral counseling could help battle obesity, but Medicare falls short by limiting coverage to primary care providers who are rarely fully trained in weight management and lack the time to provide lengthy interventions. Intensive behavioral counseling could be delivered more effectively — and potentially at a lower cost — by specialized providers, including registered dietitians and psychologists. Medicare coverage for Medical Nutrition Therapy — a type of nutrition counseling provided by a registered dietitian — is also limited to people with diabetes or kidney disease, leaving out care for those with obesity and numerous other diet-related diseases.

When the Medicare drug benefit was created almost 20 years ago, Congress prohibited coverage of weight loss therapies on the grounds that they were cosmetic, rather than health, treatments. As they usually do, private insurers followed suit: Less than 10 percent of people have commercial health insurance that covers weight management medications.

Despite the lack of incentive from Medicare, five drugs have come to market that can reduce weight by 6-16 percent over 52 to 68 weeks. Reducing just 5 percent of body weight improves blood sugar, blood pressure, triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, sleep apnea and other chronic conditions. The medications are safe and important tools for Americans’ health but can’t meaningfully contribute to the battle against obesity without insurance coverage.

Bipartisan bills in Congress aim to solve the problem.

The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA) was introduced by Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and former Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.). It would expand Medicare coverage to include FDA-approved prescription drugs for chronic weight management and intensive behavioral counseling provided by registered dietitians and other specialists.

Another bipartisan bill, the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act, was introduced by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Fred Upton (R-Ill.). This bill would expand Medicare coverage for Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) to include obesity and other diet-related diseases and allow a range of professionals to refer for the service.

Beyond access to medications and nutritional counseling, bipartisan political leadership is needed to advance policies that improve nutrition security for all. In the United States, childhood obesity is more common than childhood hunger, even in low-income households. The Child Nutrition Reauthorization — which includes the National School Lunch Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, among other programs — should be passed with an eye to battling childhood obesity by improving food and nutrition security. In addition, the reauthorization of the Farm Bill by the upcoming 118th Congress will provide an opportunity to elevate diet quality as part of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as the “food stamp” program.

Medicare and private insurers pay for treatments for diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. If saving lives is the objective, then logic, clinical evidence, and compassion dictate that they should also pay for preventing and treating obesity, starting now.

Anand Parekh is a board-certified internal medicine physician, chief medical advisor at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and former deputy assistant secretary of Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dana Goldman is dean of the Price School of Public Policy, and co-director of the Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics, at the University of Southern California.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

How a Republican House could continue progress on climate

A new Republican majority in the House of Representatives doesn’t spell an end to progress on climate policy. In fact, the record from the last time they led the chamber points to significant opportunities for bipartisan cooperation where climate intersects with security. Indeed, there’s been a growing consensus on the national security threat posed by climate change for many years, and good reason to plan for continued momentum in the next Congress.
The Hill

Cherokee Nation fights for delegate in Congress

A 1835 treaty, signed by President Andrew Jackson, promised federal representation for the Cherokee Nation after thousands were relocated from their homeland, an ugly history remembered as the Trail of Tears. A House committee heard testimony Wednesday on the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate. “The Cherokee Nation has in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Pence: ‘Congress has no right to my testimony’ about Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he was closing the door on appearing before the House Jan. 6 committee in a new interview, saying Congress “has no right” to his testimony. In an interview with CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, parts of which were aired on...
The Hill

Some Republicans show appetite for a Manchin deal on permitting reform

A handful of Republican lawmakers appear open to working with Sen. Joe Manchin on his push for permitting reform despite tensions between the West Virginia Democrat and the GOP caucus. Manchin has been pushing for policies that speed up the approval process for energy projects in order to build out more energy infrastructure. His last attempt ran into opposition from both Republicans — who said it didn’t go far enough — and progressives, who said it could harm communities who live near the projects.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized Hunter Biden. House Democrats were knocked out of power at the polls this month, losing at least six seats to a Republican Party that will take control of the lower chamber next year with designs to neutralize President Biden through the second half of his first term.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

McConnell-Graham tensions boil over

This week’s bruising leadership fight in the Senate exposed simmering tension between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former President Trump’s closest ally in the Senate. Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, sharply criticized McConnell’s leadership of the Senate GOP conference during...
The Hill

Senate Democrats urge FDA to ease access to abortion pills

A group of Senate Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to make it easier for patients to have access to medication abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The lawmakers, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), want...
The Hill

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said…
The Hill

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
The Hill

The Hill

771K+
Followers
88K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy