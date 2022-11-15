ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
Foley Library Getting A Facelift

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Earns Military Award

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2023 Military Friendly Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation. Using public information and responses from a survey, the Military Friendly Advisory Council ranked businesses on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and advancement of veterans and military employees.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
CSB and SJU Runners Heading to Nationals

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - A pair of runners from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are heading back to the Division III national cross country meet. CSB junior Fiona Smith and SJU junior Lloyd Young are headed back to the national meet for the second year in a row.
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson

A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
