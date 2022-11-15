Read full article on original website
Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
KARE
Coalition of Black community leaders meets with elected officials to "bridge the gap"
MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Fullman created the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative in 2017,as an effort to give people in his community a voice. Sunday afternoon at High Praise Ministries in front of over two dozen people, the group along with "We Choose Us" engaged others. "I'm here to serve...
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
willmarradio.com
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
Foley Library Getting A Facelift
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
Donkey Basketball Taking Over Holdingford High School on Friday
This is going to be a basketball game like you have never seen before. Holdingford High School is hosting a game of Donkey Basketball Friday, November 18th. This eccentric twist on a favorite sport will take place in the high school gym:. This is a 1-1/2 hour event of side-splitting...
patriotnewsmn.com
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death. To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month. Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Earns Military Award
UNDATED (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2023 Military Friendly Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation. Using public information and responses from a survey, the Military Friendly Advisory Council ranked businesses on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and advancement of veterans and military employees.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
CSB and SJU Runners Heading to Nationals
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - A pair of runners from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are heading back to the Division III national cross country meet. CSB junior Fiona Smith and SJU junior Lloyd Young are headed back to the national meet for the second year in a row.
Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples. A deputy found the cabin had been shot about...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
kduz.com
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Waite Park Aims to Build off the Success of The Ledge in 2023
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Early returns have shown Waite Park's newest outdoor concert venue has been a great success. The Ledge Amphitheater has been open for a year-and-a-half and completed their first full season this year. Facilities Manager Meredith Lyon says both concert goers, and the performers have shared...
