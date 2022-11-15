Read full article on original website
Related
Labour anger as law outlining who should stand in for King Charles if he is incapacitated is fast-tracked through the House of Lords
A Labour peer has blasted the speed at which the government is passing legislation to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles. Lord Foulkes of Cumnock was ignored by the Lord Speaker of Alcluith as he attempted to speak and at least one member from the Government benches shouted across the upper chamber to tell him to 'sit down'.
Ex-Russian diplomat warns Putin is willing to sacrifice 20 million soldiers to win the war with Ukraine
An ex-Russian diplomat has warned that Putin will sacrifice 20 million soldiers to win the war in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev urged a strong response from the West to Putin's threats, he told Sky News. Putin is using the nuclear button to "compel other countries to do whatever he wants," he...
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
BBC
Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI
The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks in Egypt: the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Disgraced surgeon's patients demand public inquiry
Patients of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel have met at the Scottish Parliament to demand a public inquiry. They said their lives had been ruined and they were left in chronic pain after operations conducted by Prof Eljamel. It came as police said they were working with the National Crime Agency...
BBC
Major incident declared on Saturday by Northern Health Trust
The Northern Health Trust declared a major incident on Saturday night, BBC News NI understands. A major incident means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely. Senior trust executives took the decision after the emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital reached full capacity. On Sunday the...
BBC
Jeremy Hunt: Everyone will have to pay more tax
Everyone will have to pay more tax under plans due to be announced on Thursday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says. Offering a message few ministers would risk saying out loud, Mr Hunt told the BBC: "I've been explicit that taxes are going to go up." He confirmed he would be giving...
Comments / 0