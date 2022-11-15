Read full article on original website
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Central Minnesota Congressman Elected As The Majority Whip, & What That Means
Representative Tom Emmer, who represents the 6th Congressional District in Minnesota, was recently elected as the Majority Whip for the 118th Congress. In a statement posted to his congressional webpage, Rep. Emmer stated that it was "an honor". But what does the Majority Whip do?. It is an honor to...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
DEED: Minnesota Added Over 17K Jobs in October
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 17,400 jobs last month. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that is up 0.6 percent from September. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in the state. Our unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a point from...
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Really? The MOST Googled Question in Minnesota… I Don’t Think So
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
Two More Rounds of Snow this Week in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two additional rounds of snow are expected through Thursday. One will continue through early Wednesday, followed by a break Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Overall, the snow will not amount to much, generally 3 inches or less for central-southern...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
District 742 Expands Language Immersion Programming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is expanding options for language immersion programming. Dual Immersion in Spanish will be offered at Clearview and Westwood Elementary schools, and Dual Immersion in Somali will be offered at Discovery and Talahi. At Clearview, kindergarteners in the fall of...
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
7 Minnesota Ski Resorts Opening Soon for Winter Lovers! Ready, Set, POW!
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product
Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
