SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO