Tioga County sees gap in 2023 budget proposal
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is proposing a solution to a projected budget deficit. In her 2023 budget presentation Tuesday, Sauerbrey suggested using $8.5 million from the fund balance and $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to fill a $13 million gap. Overall,...
RSV cases rising across Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in RSV cases locally. The Tompkins County Health Department is urging caution to families with infants or older adults. Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, flu, and COVID, and usually appear in stages. It’s the most common cause of bronchiolitis...
Tompkins County legislators adopt 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) The 2023 Tompkins County budget has been approved. In a vote Tuesday of 12-1, legislators adopted the over 200-million-dollar budget for next year. Legislator Deborah Dawson expressed concern about the budget, saying predictions of gloom in the economy means a likely increase in goods and services. Dawson...
Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Trumansburg receives award for its comprehensive plan
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village is receiving recognition for its future goals. Trumansburg recently won an award from the Upstate New York chapter of the American Planning Association. It honors T-Burg’s comprehensive plan, which includes recommendations on climate change and affordable housing. Village Mayor Rordan...
Charles Street returns to one-way traffic in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Completed road work in Cortland affecting traffic patterns. Authorities reminding people that Charles Street has returned to one way traffic after the completion of work at the Clinton Avenue intersection. The Department of Public Works has removed the two-way traffic signs. Officials say parking on Charles Street will be restored soon.
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
Tioga County man pleads guilty, could face life in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.
Homer Police warn about phone scam
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a phone scam in Homer. Homer Police say a person received a call from someone claiming to be an officer with the Federal Trade Commission. The scammer provided a phony name and badge number and asked the victim to withdraw funds and give their social security number to settle an arrest warrant. Authorities say never give out information over the phone, and no government or law enforcement agency will ever call asking for money.
Cornell receives large grant to study cancer prevention
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell researchers are developing vaccines that could possibly prevent cancer. The National Cancer Institute has granted the university $5.7 million to help with experiments. The Cornell Chronicle reports the vaccines will use the same type of technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
GIAC Harvest Festival Dinner this Friday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Greater Ithaca Activities Center’s (GIAC) Annual Harvest Festival Dinner is upcoming. The free meals come with all the holiday fixings, and there’s a vegetarian option. The dinners will be pick-up only this year at 301 West Court Street (GIAC) in Ithaca. It’s highly recommended you reserve a meal ahead of time as supplies are limited. You can sign-up for preorders online, in person, or by calling GIAC at (607)-272-3622. Distribution will be Friday, November 18th, from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
