Teplizumab Approved by FDA to Delay Type 1 Diabetes
The biologic is the first drug that aims to delay the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. The FDA Thursday approved teplizumab, the first drug to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab, a biologic, will be sold under the brand name Tzield and is given through intravenous infusion once daily for 14 consecutive days.
Despite Improvements in Lung Cancer Screening, Increased Efforts Still Needed to Address Disparities
The State of Lung Cancer 2022 report issued by the American Lung Association illustrates aspects of diagnosis and care that require additional attention to address disparities and increase nationwide screening and treatment engagement while reducing risk factor exposure. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of deaths out of all types...
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
Dr Vineet Arora on Why She Nominated Dr Ishani Ganguli for the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award
Vineet Arora, MD, MAPP, dean for medical education at UChicago Medicine, discusses the qualities that led her to nominate Ishani Ganguli, MD, MPH, to receive the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award. The American Journal of Managed Care® presented the 2022 award to Dr Ganguli at the 2022 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® meeting.
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes: Education on Chronic Nature, Subtypes of AD Key in Managing Diverse Patients
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, discussed why it is important for dermatologists to educate patients on atopic dermatitis (AD) and keep an open mind on variations in disease presentation by skin color. It is...
Cigarette Smoking, Insurance Coverage Appear Linked in Those With Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders
Policy reforms that expand insurance coverage may play a supporting role in discouraging smoking among adults living with mental health and/or substance use disorders. Despite an overall decline in smoking in the US over the past 50 years, people with mental health and substance abuse disorders (MH/SUD) have shown less of a reduction in smoking than people without MH/SUD.
High Polygenic Risk Associated With Rapid Structural, Functional Progression in Early POAG
A high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with glaucoma progression in the early stages of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). A new study has determined that high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in patients with early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), even when receiving more intensive treatment.
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
No Successor to OCM Would Disappoint
Experts from US Oncology, Tennessee Oncology, AON, and COA dig into the details of implementing the Enhancing Oncology Model, set to take effect July 1, 2023. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, starts the discussion of the Enhancing Oncology Model by asking panelists to reflect on the need for CMS to provide a successor to the Oncology Care Model (OCM). Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology; Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and president, Community Oncology Alliance; and Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, agree that practices that had invested in practice transformation under the OCM would have been extremely disappointed if there had been no successor to the OCM.
Incidence and Severity of Neurologic Diseases Worsening Due to Air Pollution, Climate Change
Climate change and exposure to airborne pollutants was associated with incidence and exacerbation of several neurologic diseases, including migraine, dementia, and Parkinson disease. Exposure to airborne pollutants and temperature extremes and variability were associated with incidence and severity of several neurologic diseases and stroke. Climate change may also increase risk...
Contributor: Opportunities for Provider Engagement, Intervention, and Coordination Highlighted in CVS Health Study
As providers strive to deliver seamless, collaborative, and deeply engaging care, advances focused on treating the whole health of a person, wherever they are in their care journey, will be necessary as the health care system continues to evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers alike. Providers who...
T1D Often Associated With Prevalence of Other Autoimmune Diseases
The 10-year follow-up in the DIACAM 1 study demonstrated a notable increase in prevalence of different types of autoimmune diseases among patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is often associated with other types of autoimmune diseases (ADs), according to a study published in Medicina Clinica. The DIACAM 1 study consists of 2 analyses: 1 performed in 2010 and another in 2020 after a decade of follow-up.
What We’re Reading: Lag in Cancer Diagnoses; Biden Sidesteps RSV National Emergency; USDA Proposes WIC Changes
Cancer diagnoses continue to lag after decreased screening during the pandemic; the Biden administration is avoiding declaring a public health emergency after increases in pediatric respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); US agriculture officials are set to change the federal program that assists low-income pregnant women, infants, and children (WIC) with grocery bills.
Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder Have High Prevalence of Insomnia
A study found a high prevalence of insomnia in patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD), and results indicate that sex, depression, and physical activity can also be linked to insomnia in these patients. A study published in Alcohol found that patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) had an increased prevalence...
