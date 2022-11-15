Experts from US Oncology, Tennessee Oncology, AON, and COA dig into the details of implementing the Enhancing Oncology Model, set to take effect July 1, 2023. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, starts the discussion of the Enhancing Oncology Model by asking panelists to reflect on the need for CMS to provide a successor to the Oncology Care Model (OCM). Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology; Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and president, Community Oncology Alliance; and Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, agree that practices that had invested in practice transformation under the OCM would have been extremely disappointed if there had been no successor to the OCM.

