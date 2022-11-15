Read full article on original website
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Civil War historian presents at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
2022 Winter Sports
Westminster Presbyterian Church to hold monthly meal
PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will be hosting their monthly God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tom Kiser, from TK’s Barbecue and Fixin’s, will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal from his truck in the church’s parking lot.
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Open house at Station 11
TROY — The Troy Fire Department will hold an open house for its new Fire Station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will begin with brief remarks from City and Fire Department leadership and the public is welcome to attend and tour the new facility.
Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland
GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Reserve from 6 to 9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.
Troy road closure
TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
Edison’s vet tech program receives equipment
PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University loaner program. The program received approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students. “Working...
One dead in downtown Troy crash
TROY — One person has died after being involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Troy on Friday afternoon. Troy Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. Troy medics immediately called for...
Edison students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team
PIQUA — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible to...
Edison State’s MLT receives grant
PIQUA — The medical laboratory technician (MLT) program at Edison State Community College recently received a $4,962 grant from The Piqua Foundation. The funds were used to purchase molecular testing equipment for the program. Students are utilizing the equipment to learn how DNA is amplified, separated, and identified in...
Piqua Commissioners table small business grants
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to authorize resolutions where they tabled two resolutions involving the small business grant program. The first resolution involved an increase of $150,000 to the program to provide grants to 25 local small businesses. The program was...
WM house fire a ‘total loss‘
WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Troy’s Leah Harnish to run for Wright State University
TROY — Friends and family have always been at the top of the priority list for Troy High School senior Leah Harnish. And it factored in to her decision to continue her track and field career at Wright State University. Harnish, the daughter of Kevin and Nikole Harnish, made...
Thompson presents Piqua’s ‘State of the Schools’
PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson addressed board members, teachers from UVCC and Edison State Community College and community members Wednesday morning during the Piqua State of the Schools Address at the Piqua High School. Thompson covered three topics: school safety, the Success Bound Program and financial...
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title
The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night. And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Milton-Union, 13-0 and...
