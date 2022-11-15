Read full article on original website
Covid-19 rebound may be more common in people who take Paxlovid, early study suggests
CNN — Cases of Covid-19 rebound following treatment with the antiviral medication Paxlovid – where infections rev back up again after people complete their five-day course of the medication – appear to be at least twice as common as doctors previously knew, a new study suggests. Covid-19 rebound also seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid compared with those who don’t take the antiviral, although it can happen in either circumstance.
Eating processed foods like pizza and chips can cause 'protein hunger' — fueling weight gain and overeating, study finds
Processed foods may contribute to weight gain because they're low in protein, new research suggests. A lack of protein may prompt the body to try to balance nutrients by overeating, researchers theorize. Eating more protein early in the day may help reduce the number of calories you eat overall. Eating...
Pfizer says omicron booster is better against new subvariants like BQ.1.1 than old shots
Pfizer said the booster triggered more antibodies against omicron BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB.1 in adults older than 55 compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines. Pfizer developed its booster against omicron BA.5 , but that subvariant now only makes up 25% new infections in the U.S. BQ.1.1...
