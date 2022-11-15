Shortly after cutting a promo on Bray Wyatt in which he actually slapped the latter a few times, LA Knight was attacked on SmackDown. Knight was seen leaving the arena after the commercial break following his confrontation with Wyatt. He was later interviewed and asked if he was leaving because he was scared of Wyatt, but he denied that. While he was speaking, a mystery figure was shown behind him in the darkness.

1 DAY AGO