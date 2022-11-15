ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE

WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022

The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE

During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
Impact Wrestling Over Drive 2022 Results

Here are the results for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive PPV airing on November 18, 2022, from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. On the pre-show, Rich Swann won a six-man X Division showcase, including Mike Bailey, Kenny King, Jason Hotch, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar. Also, the...
Steve Austin Downplays Rumors That He’s Training For An In-Ring Return

We reported earlier this week here on eWn that WWE reached out to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin regarding the possibility of wrestling another match. The WWE Hall of Famer last competed in a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. After the Rattlesnake began posting workout videos to...
Tony Khan Wants To Expand AEW’s Content In 2023

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan was asked to name something he wants AEW to improve on in 2023. He wants to expand AEW’s content and potentially do more live events. AEW currently has two shows on television, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. They also have two YouTube shows – Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Four Big Matches Announced For Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

We have two title matches announced for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Orange Cassidy interrupted a promo from Chris Jericho where he was celebrating his victory. Cassidy let the Ocho know that Tomohiro Ishii wants an ROH World title match and it’ll be taking place this Wednesday night.
LA Knight Attacked On WWE SmackDown Following Bray Wyatt Confrontation

Shortly after cutting a promo on Bray Wyatt in which he actually slapped the latter a few times, LA Knight was attacked on SmackDown. Knight was seen leaving the arena after the commercial break following his confrontation with Wyatt. He was later interviewed and asked if he was leaving because he was scared of Wyatt, but he denied that. While he was speaking, a mystery figure was shown behind him in the darkness.
News On Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, The Shield, More

During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a commercial ran in the Cincinnati, Ohio market to hype the January 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. The commercial advertised a US Championship match featuring Seth Rollins defending his title against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Asuka are also advertised for the event.
Saraya Returns To The Ring At AEW Full Gear, Defeats Britt Baker

During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker D.M.D. in a hard fought battle. While Saraya initially sold that she was having some issues with her neck, she and Baker battled in a back-and-forth contest, with Saraya winning the match with the “RamPaige.” Following the bout, an emotional Sararya celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac at ringside.
The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best Of Seven Series Set For AEW Dynamite

We’ll be seeing AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) facing off against The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in a Best of Seven series on several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear 2022, so...
Samoa Joe Becomes New AEW TNT Champion At Full Gear

During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a match that had a shocking finish. While the Ring of Honor World Television Championship was not on the line during the match, the TNT Championship was. In the end, Wardlow hit Hobbs with three powerbombs. As he was going for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. This led to Joe chocking out Hobbs to pick up the submission victory.
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast In Upcoming Move “Fight Another Day”

Deadline is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken Shamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent movie, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film has already begun production in Toronto.
WarGames Advantage Match & More Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

A WarGames advantage match will be just part of a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames. During this week’s episode, Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV and was announced as the fifth member of ‘Team Brutes’ that will face the Bloodline.
New AEW Interim AEW Women’s Champion Crowned At Full Gear

Jamie Hayter is your brand new Interim AEW Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to capture the Interim AEW Women’s Title. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker both interfered at different points in the match, attacking Toni Storm. In the end, it was Hayter who was able to hit Storm with her Hayterade ripcord lariat to pick up the “W.”
Booker T Chimes In On Road Dogg’s Recent Comments On Bret Hart

Don’t expect a controversial news story to come out without WWE Hall of Famer Booker T chiming in. During the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on the Road Dogg’s recent comments about Bret Hart not being a good wrestler and what he thinks should be valued in a wrestler’s legacy.

