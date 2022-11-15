Read full article on original website
Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty
DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
The six international matches the Stadium of Light has hosted ahead of Euro 2028 proposal
What history does Sunderland's Stadium of Light have with international football?
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Ireland v Australia: Centre Stuart McCloskey keeps Irish place with Bundee Aki on bench
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has retained his place in the Ireland team for Saturday evening's match against Australia in...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Offer Oxlade-Chamberlain To Southampton
The last few seasons have not been kind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A serious knee injury at the end of his first season at Liverpool was disastrous for the midfielder as he was never able to regain the superb form he’d found pre-injury. Since then, his Liverpool tenure has been marked by nagging injuries and inconsistent playing time even when healthy.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England's Eric Dier says alcohol isn't needed 'to create a great atmosphere'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's Eric Dier says alcohol isn't needed "to create a...
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
BBC
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Ronaldo, Gosens, Toure, Grealish, Pochettino, Depay, Bellerin
Major League Soccer teams could be in a position to sign Portgual forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United - courtesy of a £210m Apple TV deal. (iNews) Bruno Fernandes says he has "no problem" with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Ronaldo despite an awkward exchange between the pair being caught on camera. (Sky Sports)
BBC
World Cup wish: Maddison to actually play? January transfer plans sorted?
It's finally here - the planes have landed, the players are acclimatising and the sweepstakes are being compiled. But what's your club's biggest wish for the World Cup in Qatar?. Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Bukayo Saka plays a vital role for England and I'm confident he will make some...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester City: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a visit of Manchester City to Walton Hall Park. The fixture presents a perfect chance for Brian Sorensen’s side to buck a trend that sees success against the sides in and around the Blues followed by defeat to one of the league’s big four. Reverses against both Chelsea and Manchester United have followed positive results over Liverpool, Leicester, and Aston Villa, but Toffees defender Elise Stenevik sees this as a great opportunity for the team to show its potential.
BBC
Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study
Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...
