Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Guardians Congratulate A Franchise Legend On An Elite Honor

Cleveland Guardians legend Jim Thome is revered by fans and the rest of the baseball world. He is a Hall-of-Famer after all. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and was a five-time All-Star during his career. But the Hall-of-Famer was lucky enough to take home yet another elite honor...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves

Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team

The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks

Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mariners Post A Heartfelt Message About Scott Servais

The Manager of the Year was decided last night in both the American League and National League. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona earned Manager of the Year honors in the AL, while New York Mets manager Buck Showalter earned it in the NL. Francona beat out both Seattle Mariners manager...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Paul Goldschmidt named 2022 NL MVP

The 2022 NL MVP is golden. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named the Most Valuable Player in the National League for the 2022 season on Thursday. He beat fellow finalists in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado in a vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead.While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.In 2021, he was limited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Guardians Moved On From A Former Top Prospect

The Cleveland Guardians made a few trades on Tuesday night. The defending American League Central champions shipped off right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for 23-year-old right-hander Ross Carver. They also traded away former top prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for infielder...
