Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Beat Out by Aaron Judge for AL MVP Award
Ohtani still put together one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, and that's worth celebrating.
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Yardbarker
Guardians Congratulate A Franchise Legend On An Elite Honor
Cleveland Guardians legend Jim Thome is revered by fans and the rest of the baseball world. He is a Hall-of-Famer after all. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and was a five-time All-Star during his career. But the Hall-of-Famer was lucky enough to take home yet another elite honor...
Want a break from the Browns? Why not read this about the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Manager of the Year: Terry Francona. Four Gold Glove winners: Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Andres Gimenez and Shane Bieber. No. 3 in Rookie of the Year voting: Kwan. Major League saves leader: Emmanuel Clase. Baseball’s Secret Superstar: Jose Ramirez, who also won a Silver Slugger Award....
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Yardbarker
Mariners Post A Heartfelt Message About Scott Servais
The Manager of the Year was decided last night in both the American League and National League. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona earned Manager of the Year honors in the AL, while New York Mets manager Buck Showalter earned it in the NL. Francona beat out both Seattle Mariners manager...
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Stars Finish in Top 5 of NL MVP Voting
The Dodger stars got some major recognition for their dominant seasons.
Paul Goldschmidt named 2022 NL MVP
The 2022 NL MVP is golden. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named the Most Valuable Player in the National League for the 2022 season on Thursday. He beat fellow finalists in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado in a vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead.While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.In 2021, he was limited...
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Yardbarker
The Guardians Moved On From A Former Top Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians made a few trades on Tuesday night. The defending American League Central champions shipped off right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for 23-year-old right-hander Ross Carver. They also traded away former top prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for infielder...
Comments / 0