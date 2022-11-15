Read full article on original website
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Curry Co., Nov. 16
On November 14, at approximately 2:43AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on US-101, near MP 344. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Allen Shaffar (41) of Brookings, left the roadway for an unknown reason resulting in a roll-over crash. The operator was deceased upon the arrival of first responders. OSP was assisted by the Gold Beach Fire Department, the Pistol River Fire Department, and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
KTVL
Driver dies after single vehicle rollover on Highway 101
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one man is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 101 early Monday morning. According to police, 41-year-old Allen Shaffar of Brookings was driving on the highway near milepost 344 when his vehicle rolled over. Shaffar was pronounced dead upon arrival...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK
Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
North Coast Journal
Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab
Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Nov. 14
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
kpic
Former Coos Bay resident found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide
Former Coos Bay resident, Jeremy Thomas Robertson (42), was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide. According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney, on October 27, after a three-day jury trial, Robertson was found guilty for the death of Amber LaBelle.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
