Read full article on original website
Related
Lydia Ko in the lead for largest prize in women’s golf history at LPGA finale
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko finished round one of the CME Group Tour Championship at a one-point lead for the LPGA Tour player of the year at Naples in Florida.After starting the week at the top of the CME Globe rankings, the 25-year-old ended on seven-under 65 in her bid to win the $2m (£1.6m) prize.The day started with her hitting a tree and making bogey on a par five before making eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club.Ko is also in a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring...
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share early lead in Dubai
Matt Fitzpatrick made the dream start to his bid for a third DP World Tour Championship victory by grabbing a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening day in Dubai. Fitzpatrick, who won the season-ending event in 2016 and 2020, birdied each of his opening five holes on his way to a brilliant bogey-free 65 at Jumeriah Golf Estates.
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Raleigh News & Observer
Honda Motors to end longest-running PGA Tour title sponsorship after 2023 Honda Classic
Golfweek has learned that Honda Motors will end the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Japanese automaker won’t renew when its current deal expires after the 2023 Honda Classic in late February. Founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy targeting double success in Dubai at season-ending DP World Tour Championship
World No 1 Rory McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success as he aims to round off a memorable 2022 with DP World Tour Championship victory. Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has previously won twice on the Earth Course and holds a slender 128.1-point advantage over Ryan Fox in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko,...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD
For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
LPGA Tour event won't return to Fort Myers' Crown Colony Golf Club in 2023
The LPGA Tour will not be returning to Fort Myers next year. While last February's Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf Club was initially billed as a one-off event, there appeared to be mutual interest in bringing it back to Fort Myers. But that won't happen in 2023, Crown...
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
Minjee Lee captures the 2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge—and $1 million prize!
It’s been a storybook season on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee. The 26-year-old from Perth, Australia added two titles to her collection, the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica and Cognizant Founders Cup, plus four other top-10 finishes. The two-time major winner also earned the Rolex Annika Major award, which is given annually to the LPGA Tour player with the best cumulative finish in the five majors. She wasn’t done yet. Lee, the fifth-ranked player in the world, most recently captured the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the season-long competition spotlighting the best decision makers on Tour. Lee joined Scottie Scheffler from the PGA TOUR, taking home the Aon trophy and $1 million prize.
ESPN
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton share lead on day two in Dubai; Rory McIlroy finishes strong
Rory McIlroy hopes his strong finish Friday at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a good sign. Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead at 12-under par after the second round at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Meanwhile, McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, went birdie-birdie-eagle on his final three holes for a 4-under 68 on Friday that left him seven shots back.
Golf Digest
Qatar bans alcohol at World Cup stadiums two days before kickoff … unless you buy a $22,600 ticket
We are now about 48 hours out from the start of the World Cup in Qatar and the rules keep changing. When initially (and controversially) selected as the venue for this year’s first-ever winter World Cup, many within FIFA were given assurances that Qatar’s strict Muslim laws would be loosened for the world’s arrival come November 2022. Now November is here and the goalposts are still moving.
PGA Tour, DP World Tour And OWGR Face Fresh Lawsuit
The organisations are being sued by US Senate candidate, attorney Larry Klayman
Golf Digest
A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.
Comments / 0