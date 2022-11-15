ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lydia Ko in the lead for largest prize in women’s golf history at LPGA finale

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko finished round one of the CME Group Tour Championship at a one-point lead for the LPGA Tour player of the year at Naples in Florida.After starting the week at the top of the CME Globe rankings, the 25-year-old ended on seven-under 65 in her bid to win the $2m (£1.6m) prize.The day started with her hitting a tree and making bogey on a par five before making eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club.Ko is also in a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring...
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
DP World Tour Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share early lead in Dubai

Matt Fitzpatrick made the dream start to his bid for a third DP World Tour Championship victory by grabbing a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening day in Dubai. Fitzpatrick, who won the season-ending event in 2016 and 2020, birdied each of his opening five holes on his way to a brilliant bogey-free 65 at Jumeriah Golf Estates.
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf

PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Rory McIlroy targeting double success in Dubai at season-ending DP World Tour Championship

World No 1 Rory McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success as he aims to round off a memorable 2022 with DP World Tour Championship victory. Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has previously won twice on the Earth Course and holds a slender 128.1-point advantage over Ryan Fox in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report

The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD

For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
Minjee Lee captures the 2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge—and $1 million prize!

It’s been a storybook season on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee. The 26-year-old from Perth, Australia added two titles to her collection, the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica and Cognizant Founders Cup, plus four other top-10 finishes. The two-time major winner also earned the Rolex Annika Major award, which is given annually to the LPGA Tour player with the best cumulative finish in the five majors. She wasn’t done yet. Lee, the fifth-ranked player in the world, most recently captured the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the season-long competition spotlighting the best decision makers on Tour. Lee joined Scottie Scheffler from the PGA TOUR, taking home the Aon trophy and $1 million prize.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton share lead on day two in Dubai; Rory McIlroy finishes strong

Rory McIlroy hopes his strong finish Friday at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a good sign. Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead at 12-under par after the second round at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Meanwhile, McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, went birdie-birdie-eagle on his final three holes for a 4-under 68 on Friday that left him seven shots back.
Qatar bans alcohol at World Cup stadiums two days before kickoff … unless you buy a $22,600 ticket

We are now about 48 hours out from the start of the World Cup in Qatar and the rules keep changing. When initially (and controversially) selected as the venue for this year’s first-ever winter World Cup, many within FIFA were given assurances that Qatar’s strict Muslim laws would be loosened for the world’s arrival come November 2022. Now November is here and the goalposts are still moving.
A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title

DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.

