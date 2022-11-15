The families of the University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home, have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders. Jeffrey Kornodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on Sunday. Police were called to the home to a report of an unconscious individual and arrived to find the horror crime scene around noon. Two surviving...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 25 MINUTES AGO