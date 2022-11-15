ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Two hospitalized after car crashes into construction site on Route 24

By Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago

Tiverton Fire and Police responded to Route 24 North for a motor vehicle accident on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPOIv_0jBh8d4q00

Upon arrival crews found a car had struck a construction crash truck. Route 24 was shut down for a short time will emergency crews handled this incident. 2 patients were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. A construction crash truck or attenuator truck is a vehicle designed to keeps roadside workers and passing motorists safe from collisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brtkj_0jBh8d4q00

The attenuator is designed to be struck from behind and absorb a vehicle impact.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
WTNH

Fire crews identify victim in Plainfield townhome fire

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials identified the person who died in a townhome fire in Moosup early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Patti Robinson of Plainfield. Officials said she died due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The cause of death was certified as accidental. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m., […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
HARWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that

CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove...
CUMBERLAND, RI
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Quiet Corner Alerts

Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
KILLINGLY, CT
MassLive.com

Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city

A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
WORCESTER, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
newportthisweek.com

RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy