Amazon Early Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage 10-pc set only $19.97 (43% off), Adidas socks 6-pk only $10 (50% off)

WRAL
 2 days ago
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
WRAL

Amazon Early Black Friday deals: Fire TV Sticks start at $14.99 (50% off), Blink Security Cameras up to 59% off, Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage 10-pc for $19.97 (43% off), Apple AirPods for $89.99 (reg. $159)

Amazon has great Early Black Friday deals right now including Fire TV Sticks starting at $14.99 (50% off), Apple AirPods for only $89.99 (reg. $159), Adidas athletic socks 6-pack for $10 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set only $19.97 (43% off), Hasbro games for $6, Blink Smart Security Cameras and Doorbells up to 59% off, OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $15.99 (47% off) and more!
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Digital Trends

Apple’s latest AirPods are on sale for Black Friday

The third-generation AirPods, the latest model in this line of Apple’s wireless earbuds, are currently available for just $160 in the early Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s $39 in savings from their original price of $199, and if you’re an Apple fan, you would know that you won’t often see such discounts for the newest versions of the brand’s products. If you take advantage of this offer, you also won’t have to go through the chaos when the Black Friday deals roll out on the shopping holiday itself, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart has once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a...
Digital Trends

Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals

Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.

