ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Tickets on sale for American Legion Post 209, South Side Meat Market's annual 'Christmas Spectacular' raffle

BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 209 and South Side Meat Market’s annual “Christmas Spectacular” raffle. American Legion Post 209 holds two fundraiser raffles each year with South Side Meat Market, one during the Fourth of July and the other during Christmas. These are the Forestville-based Legion’s largest fundraisers of the year. Raffle winners will be able to win a “Christmas feast” for their families.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Salvation Army is giving back in many ways

BRISTOL – With many people in need this holiday season, The Salvation Army is giving back in many ways. Salvation Army Bristol Corps Captain Shareena Echavarria said that the Salvation Army of Bristol is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign starting Saturday, Nov. 26, with a comedy night at the Bristol Polish Club at 541 N. Main St.
BRISTOL, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

The Children's Museum opens after relocating

WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Children’s Museum reopened its doors at a new location on Wednesday. According to the museum’s website, the relocation was made with a “strong refocus on our family audience with younger children as they can visit the museum without large group traffic.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Police bring back annual toy drive

BRISTOL – Bristol police are hoping to make it anything but a blue Christmas for hundreds of local children this holiday season. The annual toy drive police hold has already commenced and will run through Dec. 14. “We are attempting to assist over 700 children in need this holiday...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Theresa M. (Muscello) Shores

Theresa M. (Muscello) Shores, 87, of Bristol, widow of John H. Shores, died on Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) at home surrounded by family and friends. Theresa was born in Bronx, NY on Oct. 20, 1935, and was one of two daughters of the late Paul and Madeline (Ferraiuolo) Muscello. She was raised in Bristol and graduated from St. Anthony Grammar and High Schools. She worked at the former Bristol Store before going to work for the Bristol Probate Court, retiring after 31 years of service.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Bristol Press

Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski)

Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski) was born on Feb. 6, 1940 in Stamford to Benjamin and Nellie (Kocot) Mudzinski. She died from Alzheimer’s on Nov. 16, 2022 at the age of 82. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and became the youngest full-time employee at ABC-TV in New York at the age of 17 and a half. After a few years she enrolled at CCSU, and upon graduation she taught business classes at area schools.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Republicans helping Bristol Police Department toy drive

BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is supporting the Bristol Police Department’s annual toy drive. The Bristol Republican Town Committee is collecting new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls to be given to the Bristol Police Department in support of their annual toy drive. Donations are being...
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G

New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

First phase of renovations at Quinlan Park have been completed

BRISTOL – The first phase of renovations at Quinlan Park have been completed, says Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. American Legion Post 209 has been working on a multi-phase renovation project for the park in Forestville. The first phase saw the installation of an 1837 Doolittle...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy