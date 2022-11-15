Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol Garden Club will be holding its second annual Holly Day Boutique
BRISTOL – The Bristol Garden Club will be holding its second annual Holly Day Boutique, the club’s largest fundraiser, on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New England Carousel Museum. According to Club Publicity Chair Susan King, admission to the event is free. Hand-crafted...
Bristol Press
Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center will be holding a free open house
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center will be holding a free open house on Dec. 4, offering the community a chance to tour the horse farm and learn about the programs offered there. The Open House is free to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to...
Bristol Press
American Legion Post 20 will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner this year
PLYMOUTH – American Legion Post 20 will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner this year. The dinner will be served starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Plymouth American Legion at 245 Main St. The meal is free for veterans and their families or anyone in need. The dinner...
Bristol Press
Tickets on sale for American Legion Post 209, South Side Meat Market's annual 'Christmas Spectacular' raffle
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 209 and South Side Meat Market’s annual “Christmas Spectacular” raffle. American Legion Post 209 holds two fundraiser raffles each year with South Side Meat Market, one during the Fourth of July and the other during Christmas. These are the Forestville-based Legion’s largest fundraisers of the year. Raffle winners will be able to win a “Christmas feast” for their families.
Bristol Press
St. Joseph Polish Society raises over $21,000 for diabetic ward at Connecticut Children's Medical Center
BRISTOL – The St. Joseph Polish Society raised more than $21,000 for the diabetic ward at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at this year’s Mel’s Run, making this a record-breaking year for the club. The 16th Annual Mel’s Run was held this August and saw participation from...
Bristol Press
Salvation Army is giving back in many ways
BRISTOL – With many people in need this holiday season, The Salvation Army is giving back in many ways. Salvation Army Bristol Corps Captain Shareena Echavarria said that the Salvation Army of Bristol is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign starting Saturday, Nov. 26, with a comedy night at the Bristol Polish Club at 541 N. Main St.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
New Britain Herald
The Children's Museum opens after relocating
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Children’s Museum reopened its doors at a new location on Wednesday. According to the museum’s website, the relocation was made with a “strong refocus on our family audience with younger children as they can visit the museum without large group traffic.”
Bristol Press
Bristol Police bring back annual toy drive
BRISTOL – Bristol police are hoping to make it anything but a blue Christmas for hundreds of local children this holiday season. The annual toy drive police hold has already commenced and will run through Dec. 14. “We are attempting to assist over 700 children in need this holiday...
Bristol Press
Theresa M. (Muscello) Shores
Theresa M. (Muscello) Shores, 87, of Bristol, widow of John H. Shores, died on Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) at home surrounded by family and friends. Theresa was born in Bronx, NY on Oct. 20, 1935, and was one of two daughters of the late Paul and Madeline (Ferraiuolo) Muscello. She was raised in Bristol and graduated from St. Anthony Grammar and High Schools. She worked at the former Bristol Store before going to work for the Bristol Probate Court, retiring after 31 years of service.
Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Bristol Press
Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski)
Nancy Patricia Doyle (Mudzinski) was born on Feb. 6, 1940 in Stamford to Benjamin and Nellie (Kocot) Mudzinski. She died from Alzheimer’s on Nov. 16, 2022 at the age of 82. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and became the youngest full-time employee at ABC-TV in New York at the age of 17 and a half. After a few years she enrolled at CCSU, and upon graduation she taught business classes at area schools.
Bristol Press
Bristol Republicans helping Bristol Police Department toy drive
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is supporting the Bristol Police Department’s annual toy drive. The Bristol Republican Town Committee is collecting new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls to be given to the Bristol Police Department in support of their annual toy drive. Donations are being...
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
Bristol Press
First phase of renovations at Quinlan Park have been completed
BRISTOL – The first phase of renovations at Quinlan Park have been completed, says Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. American Legion Post 209 has been working on a multi-phase renovation project for the park in Forestville. The first phase saw the installation of an 1837 Doolittle...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
Comments / 0