First Lady stops by Chicago, speaks on the value of apprenticeships

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - First Lady Jill Biden kicked off National Apprenticeship Week with a visit to Chicago.

Biden spoke at the Aon building, where she highlighted some of Chicago's successful apprenticeship programs. She said creating career connected learning programs is a priority of the Biden administration.

"Joe knows that this pipeline of support from high school to community college to career is the future of our workforce. And, you know, that's why we're all here today,” Biden said.

She encouraged business leaders to take an active role in creating job opportunities for students.

“We have an opportunity to make some real bipartisan progress, building pathways that work for all students, and everyone has a role to play. And that's especially true for all of you, some of the most influential employers in Chicago and our country,” said Biden

“Create apprenticeships, work with the high schools and community colleges in your areas, mentor students, not because it will change lives, though it can, not because it will help your communities, though it will, but because when students, here, have the training that they need to succeed, your businesses will benefit,” Biden added

She said this should matter and be a priority for everyone.

"Education has always been about jobs. And it isn't a red issue or a blue issue. It's an American issue,” Biden noted.

Among those who attended the event were Mayor Lori Lightfoot and students participating in apprenticeship programs in Chicago.

