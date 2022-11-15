Lions roaring up the NFL power poll charts

It’s been a couple of weeks since we last looked at the NFL power polls. When the Lions were 1-6 and mired with the worst record in the league, there wasn’t much of a point. Detroit was dead last and everyone knew it.

Two straight divisional victories has changed the story. The Lions beat the Packers in Week 9 and then captured the first road victory of the Dan Campbell era in Week 10 to catapult out of the cellar. But how far up the charts have the Lions roared?

At USA TODAY, Detroit now ranks 22nd. Analyst Nate Davis sums up the ascension nicely,

For the first time in 29 years, they won a game they trailed by at least 14 points after three quarters. For the first time under head coach Dan Campbell, they won on the road.

Detroit shot up to 23rd at The Athletic after Week 10. The Lions were two slots higher at FOX Sports, coming in at No. 21. At CBS Sports, Detroit is now 26th.

The rise hasn’t been as lofty in some other polls. At ESPN, Detroit remains a lowly 30th despite there being 11 teams with worse records in the league.