ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Pompeo insists Trump candidacy won't deter his 2024 decision

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed his old boss's speculated 2024 debut, stressing it won't stop him from mounting a campaign of his own if that's his decision.

Saying his decision will be made in the spring, Pompeo explained that he has been conferring with his wife about vying for the White House and appeared to take a veiled dig at former President Donald Trump, calling for leadership that is not "staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood."

"Our decision about whether that'll be by putting ourselves forward in the election that's ahead of us still is a decision to be made. But what happens today or tomorrow — what some other person decides won't have any impact on that," Pompeo told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dcW5_0jBh79Gi00
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accompanied by President Donald Trump, speaks during a ceremonial swearing in at the State Department, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Refraining from chiding Trump outright, Pompeo appeared to take a subtle jab at his former boss, underscoring the need for more forward-looking leadership instead of victimhood politics.

"Goodness, I think he's going to announce that he is intending to put himself forward to be president of the United States," Pompeo said. "I served in the administration. I'm proud of the policies we laid out. We need more seriousness. We need less noise. We need steady hands. We need leaders that are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood."

Unlike some of his peers in the Trump administration, Pompeo has largely abstained from criticizing Trump publicly and had been widely viewed as a key ally during Trump's White House days.

Since departing his role as secretary of state, Pompeo has crisscrossed Iowa and New Hampshire, states that vote early in the party's primary process. He has also worked to build up his footprint in key states through his Champion American Values political action committee and book promotion.

His PAC has run ads in his home state of Kansas promoting his work in the Trump administration as well as Iowa and Florida, Business Insider reported. Digital ads for his book, Never Give An Inch, have been running in South Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, and New Hampshire. All of this has fed speculation that he is gearing up for a presidential run.

Trump has long given his faithful followers winks and nods that a third bid for the White House is forthcoming. For example, over the summer, he told New York Magazine that his mind on 2024 was already made up and only the question of when he'd announce was outstanding. He has already begun attacking some of his speculated GOP primary rivals, most notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who swooped to victory during the midterm elections even as his party dramatically underperformed expectations nationally. The Florida governor has polled as the greatest threat in a primary to Trump.

Should Trump declare Tuesday night, he will be the first major candidate to make a 2024 campaign official. President Joe Biden has voiced his "intention" to run in 2024, but he maintained he has not made a decision. Former Vice President Mike Pence recently indicated no decision has been made, and DeSantis has been mum as well.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image

Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Sean Hannity Cut Away From Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Speech

Fox News decided not to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s full 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, cutting away about forty minutes after it began.The speech, which former Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Sarah Matthews called on Twitter “low-energy and uninspiring,” began just after longtime Trump confidant Hannity went on air. After the namesake host cut into the broadcast, he tossed coverage to Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and network contributor Mike Huckabee, who lavished praise on the speech.“This looks like Trump in as good a form as you’ve ever seen him,” Hegseth said as the live picture feed...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Trump's 2024 Announcement Makes Clear He Has No Idea Why He Lost

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Most of us have bombed an assignment, be it a spelling test we forgot to cram for back in elementary school, a college exam that we just didn’t understand, or a work project with a deadline that we blew off until it was too late. Most of us slink away, vowing to do better next time and hoping it doesn’t define us.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy