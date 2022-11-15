Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
Eating on the Cheap in Abilene and the Big Country My Top 5
To be perfectly clear when I'm saying "eating on the cheap" I mean "inexpensive". I've got to set up some ground rules, here's why my wife, Donna & I eat for cheap and we have found some awesome places right here in Abilene and the Big Country that offer some pretty good deals on food.
‘Tis The Season In Abilene: 5 Ways For Texans To Give Back During The Holidays
For many of us, this season of the year is an opportunity to "give thanks" by giving back to our community in some form or another. Some do this through financial gifts, others with time or expertise. Collectively it can really make a difference. It's something I especially appreciate about this time of year.
Super Star Willie Nelson Returns to the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
Country music singer-songwriter, and founder of the 12th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Mark Powell, just announced who will perform at this year's benefit fundraising music festival. This year's big surprise is the return of country music legend Willie Nelson. The 2023 Outlaws and Legends promises to be bigger...
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
5 Delicious Ways To Use Those Pumpkins This Holiday Season
I see them all around Abilene. Pumpkins. They're a part of the fall season. Sure, they look great carved up as jack-o-lanterns or decorating your front doorstep, but then what?. Believe it or not, pumpkins have more uses than you think. Especially when it comes to recipes. But before you...
Comedian Kevin Farley Chats About Show in Abilene, His Brother Chris and More
Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to Abilene on Friday, November 18th to perform at The Zone. Ahead of his show in the Key City, Kevin, the brother of the late-great Chris Farley, chatted with me about the show, his brother, his love for football, and a whole lot more. This...
The Fire and Ice Feast Fundraiser Helps The Volunteer Fire Departments
It's back and boy do we need it, the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will take place this year and will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 2023, in beautiful Buffalo Gap. This is a fundraiser that benefits the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments that are in Lawn, Tuscola, Jim Ned, and Moro.
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety
As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
The Abilene Zoo is Reporting the Passing of Macho the Rhino Earlier Today
Recently while at the Abilene Zoo celebrating "Boo at the Zoo" I got to see Macho the Rhino briefly and while he looked to have a smile on his face none of us knew that he was not feeling 100%. Nonetheless, this morning we received the sad news from Clayton Carabajal from the Abilene Zoo.
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night
The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Abilene’s Round Up Pass Gives Visitors Free Entry to Our Local Attractions
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau has just announced that they have partnered up with Bandwango a company that creates digital virtual passes for cities, civic organizations, nonprofits, and more. This new Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau venture will be called the Abilene Round Up Pass. The new Abilene Round-Up...
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
