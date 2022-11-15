ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety

As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas.

