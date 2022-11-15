Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande mugged by teens in Midtown

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Ariana Grande’s brother was mugged by two teens during the evening rush in Midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

Frankie Grande, 39, was struck in the back of the head by the duo—ages 13 and 17—as he walked at Eighth Avenue and W. 43rd Street around 6 p.m. last Wednesday, according to police.

The actor and YouTube personality was robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag, which contained his iPhone, AirPods, wallet and sunglasses, police said.

Grande, who is the older brother of the 29-year-old singer, refused medical attention at the scene.

The young suspects were busted a short time later when they tried to use Frankie Grande’s bank card, police said.

No weapons were used in the mugging, but police said the teens had an imitation pistol and razor blade on them when they were arrested.

The suspects, who haven’t been identified because of their age, both face charges of robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful use of a credit card, menacing and harassment, police said.

Frankie Grande addressed the attack in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there.”

Just six blocks away from the site of the mugging, two armed men robbed people of jewelry and Rolexes in the Diamond District on Tuesday evening .