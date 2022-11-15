ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
Syracuse.com

Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?

Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pirates trade Kevin Newman to Reds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded Kevin Newman to the Reds.The infielder is headed to Cincinnati in exchange for pitcher Dauri Moreta, Pittsburgh announced Friday night. Newman hit .274 last season with two home runs and 24 RBIs. He was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 draft. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

