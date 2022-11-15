Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
What's up with Roethlisberger's criticism of Kenny Pickett?
Ben Roethlisberger criticized Kenny Pickett’s performance against the New Orleans Saints on the latest edition of his podcast, as the Steelers great continues to critique his successor.
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter
The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old. But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?
Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
LSU offers four-star linebacker from Pittsburgh
Anthony Speca is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Pittsburgh where he plays for Central Catholic High School. The Vikings are currently 7-4 this season and will travel to North Allegheny for a second-round playoff game this Saturday. Notre Dame is currently the favorite to land Speca according to...
Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers
Cincinnati travels to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday
Commanders will not activate DE Chase Young vs. Texans
Despite early indications he would return this week against the Texans, Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated for Sunday's game.
NOLA.com
It's cheaper to buy Rams-Saints tickets than it is to attend the Celtics-Pelicans game
If you're deciding whether to spend your money on the Celtics-Pelicans game Friday night or Sunday's Rams-Saints contest, you'll actually have to pay less to get into the Caesars Superdome. According to the SeatGeek website, the cheapest ticket for the Saints' home game against the Super Bowl champion Rams on...
Browns vs. Bills could be moved to Detroit pending forecast
As the weather forecast looks fierce in New York, the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills could be on the move. As they did in 2014, the NFL is discussing the possibility of moving the Browns vs. Bills to Detroit should the weather turn for the worst in Buffalo.
Major Outlet Names Bengals Coordinator Top Head Coach Candidate
Cincinnati has one of the longest-tenured head coach/coordinator trios in the NFL.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
Report: Pirates trade Kevin Newman to Reds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded Kevin Newman to the Reds.The infielder is headed to Cincinnati in exchange for pitcher Dauri Moreta, Pittsburgh announced Friday night. Newman hit .274 last season with two home runs and 24 RBIs. He was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 draft.
Comments / 0