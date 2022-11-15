Read full article on original website
msn.com
Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy
Though they doesn't gain as much notoriety as monthly inflation data releases, Form 13F filings by prominent financial institutions and wealthy individuals are, arguably, the most important data dump of the quarter. Financial institutions and individuals with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher Friday, but stocks book weekly drop
The Dow and S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher Friday, but with the main U.S. equity indexes still booking a weekly loss as doubts emerged about the staying power of a rally sparked by signs of easing U.S. inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,747 Friday. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5%, but failed to end above the 4,000 mark after trading above that level several times intraday in past sessions this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a 0.01% gain Friday. Stocks wobbled earlier this week after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's rate could end up as high as 7%, up from the current 3.75% to 4% range. Higher rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow. This tightening cycle differs from the recent past in that the central bank has been raising rates into what appears to be a slowing economy, with economists and investors seeing the risks of recession increasing as the Fed tightens the screws of financing conditions. The Dow ended the week flat, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.7% weekly decline and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%, according to FactSet. Stocks have ended lower in two of the past three weeks. The 10-year Treasury rate fell for two straight weeks, and it pegged near 3.817% Friday ahead of the shortened holiday week for Thanksgiving.
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Foot Locker Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,671.36 while the NASDAQ rose 0.58% to 11,209.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,967.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
S&P 500, Dow on track to snap back-to-back losses heading toward closing bell
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track to snap back-to-back losses as the indexes headed toward the closing bell Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled for direction. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in late afternoon trading Friday, while the Dow gained 0.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Nasdaq briefly rose into positive territory in the final stretch of the session, trading about flat. All three benchmarks remained on track for modest weekly losses, FactSet data showed, at last check.
msn.com
Scaramucci says he did buy FTX token after getting investment from Sam Bankman-Fried
Anthony Scaramucci’s investment fund SkyBridge Capital bought $10 million worth of FTT tokens after receiving an investment from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three sources, that Bankman-Fried told Scaramucci to buy FTT tokens created by his now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and would subsequently take a stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital.
msn.com
Dow drops 300 points as U.S. stocks open down after Bullard's remarks
U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling around 300 points, as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and a report showing that weekly jobless claims fell slightly. The Dow was down 0.9% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims dipped to 222,000 in the week ending November 12. That’s below the 225,000 of new claims forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the Fed's benchmark interest rate will need to be increased further to bring down inflation, with a chart accompanying his remarks suggesting that the rate could rise to somewhere around a 5%-7% range.
msn.com
U.S. stocks open higher after back-to-back losses, with Nasdaq seeing biggest gains
U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite seeing the biggest gains, as all three major benchmarks attempt to snap back-to-back losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The economic calendar is light Friday, with investors awaiting data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. Eastern time. For the week, the Dow was on track to gain 0.2%, the S&P 500 was on pace to decline 0.4% and the Nasdaq was heading for a fall of 0.7%, FactSet show, at last check.
msn.com
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market
Shares of Bank of America Corp. inched 0.05% higher to $37.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.48% to 3,965.34 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.59% to 33,745.69. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $12.92 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.
msn.com
Crypto lender Genesis suspends withdrawals as FTX fallout continues
One of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency lending companies has halted withdrawals as the fallout of the $32bn (£26bn) collapse of digital coin exchange FTX spreads. Genesis Global Capital, a cryptocurrency company with $2.8bn in digital asset loans on its books, said it had suspended loan redemptions amid the “loss of industry confidence caused by the FTX implosion”.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as indexes head toward losing week
U.S. stocks moved back and forth Friday as investors neared the end of a turbulent trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 60 points, or 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.6%. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching towards 4.5%.
msn.com
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was collapsing now has the 35th largest pile of ethereum tokens in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for ether on Tuesday, significantly adding to their holdings of the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, according to a report from Bloomberg. The hacker's haul of ether now amounts to roughly 228,525 tokens worth $288 million.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
msn.com
Dow rises, Nasdaq falls in Friday afternoon trading as U.S. stock indexes head for weekly losses
U.S. stocks were trading mixed Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up modestly as the Nasdaq Composite slipped, amid investor concern over the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening. Major benchmarks, including the S&P 500 index were on track for weekly losses. How stocks are trading. The...
