FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirit Lake Police Chief Responds to Proposed School Safety Plan
(Spirit Lake)--Spirit Lake Police Chief Shane Brevik has issued a formal response to the Spirit Lake School District’s safety plan that involves arming school staff. In an email, the Chief called arming staff members an unworkable solution and added that it could have the potential to provide a false sense of security for students, parents and school personnel. Brevik says he feels it could interfere with law enforcement efforts in the event of an emergency.
Armstrong Council Sets Public Hearing Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
(Armstrong)—The Armstrong City Council has set a December 13th public hearing date to fill a vacant seat on the council by appointment. Former Council member Nick Mart resigned at a special meeting on October 31st after he was hired by the city to serve as deputy city clerk. Mart had been volunteering his time at City Hall handling utility bills and payments as well as other duties.
Update on Emmet County 911, Phone Outage
(Estherville)—A 911 Outage continues in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County is currently dealing with 911 issues caused by the phone carriers. Customers of CenturyLink in Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford have been unable to call 911 in Emmet County.
Storm Lake Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident in Clay County
(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
NRCS Promotes No Till November
(Estherville)--The National Resources Conservation Service or NRCS is promoting no-till November. Emmet and Palo Alto County Farm Service Agency Director Lisa Forburger says this is the 5th year for the program. The 'No-Till November' campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields. On another...
Fairmont Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Blue Earth County
(Amboy, Minn.)--A Fairmont man was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 30 near the intersection with 494th Avenue. The patrol says a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Hector Santiago Juarez of...
STEM Hub Offers Variety of Program to Boost STEM Education
(Estherville)--The mission of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is increasing interest and achievement in STEM studies and careers. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Northwest STEM Regional Manager Mary Trent says the Iowa STEM offers a number of programs to boost STEM Education. Trent says one of them is STEM Best HD.
wind_hunter group to locate North American Headquarters in Estherville
(Estherville)--A longstanding partnership between the windtest group and windhunter_group is expanding from Europe to North America to provide greater reliability and wind measurement heights for wind energy developers, investors and manufacturers doing business here. windhunter_group is locating its new North American headquarters, windhunter_north_america, in Estherville where windtest north-america has been...
