FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
Judge dismisses claims of unconstitutional conditions at Oregon’s only federal prison
A judge has thrown out petitions by nearly 200 current and former inmates at the federal prison in Sheridan who sought to reduce their sentences for what they alleged were unconstitutional conditions behind bars during the pandemic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman ruled their allegations should be part of...
Opinion: Despite missteps, Portland Clean Energy Fund finding its footing
Duncan, an energy consultant, is former chair of the Oregon Global Warming Commission and former director of energy policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation. Novick is a former Portland city commissioner. They both live in Portland. A little over a year ago, we wrote an op-ed expressing concerns about...
WWEEK
Perhaps a Different City Council Will Listen to the Persistent Campaign to Ban Foie Gras
Week after week, the animal rights activists arrive before the Portland City Council. They are at City Hall to decry the luxury meat pâté de foie gras. In the past year, 43 people have given three-minute testimonies against the sale of the French delicacy in Portland; zero in favor.
Channel 6000
MultCo D.A. says property crime is up, prosecution rates remain consistent
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Property crime data released by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Wednesday showed the county’s prosecution rates over the last three years. The full data, which can be viewed here, features numbers from 2019 to the third quarter of 2022. It shows the...
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
WWEEK
Mayor Likely to Get Funding Boost for Encampments as He Eyes Seven Locations
The Portland City Council will vote Nov. 17 on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request for $27 million in preliminary funding from the fall budget adjustment to kick-start six massive encampments he aims to build so the city can ban sidewalk camping. His request is likely to get at least three...
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years
Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
The Portland Mercury
UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
Which Multnomah County voters propelled Jessica Vega Pederson to win chair’s race? Interactive map
Voters who live on Portland’s east side propelled Jessica Vega Pederson into the Multnomah County Commission chair’s seat, allowing her to soundly defeat Sharon Meieran in last week’s election. Countywide, Vega Pederson won 54% of the vote compared to Meieran’s 45%.
Readers respond: Homeless ‘solutions’ blame the victims
I’m appalled at the city council’s action to ban homeless camping, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). There are many of these camps in my neighborhood and when I look at them all I can see is the total failure of our economic system, our healthcare system, and our justice system. All the popular “solutions” seem to involve nothing more than blaming the victims.
Portland to vote on initial millions for new homelessness plan
The Portland City Council is slated to vote Thursday on a $27 million package that would fund work to launch the city’s new approach to homelessness, which would ban street camping and force people to live in city-run encampments. The council will discuss potential changes to the city budget...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Readers respond: Fix vandalized meters
The parking meters near Couch Park have been covered with graffiti. Recently I did manage to get all needed information in, only to have my credit card unaccepted on all three meters I tried. I know how to use the meters. Portland’s city government needs to clean up the meters as often as necessary. We need them to work so we can pay for parking.
WWEEK
Wheeler Fishes for $21 Million in County Funding for Sanctioned Camps but Gets No Bite Yet
Last week, the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler sent a spreadsheet of financial requests totaling $21 million to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. The pot of money he’s eyeing: a $28.6 million chunk of one-time homelessness funds the county could allocate in the coming weeks. The laundry list of...
Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Portland shootout survivor calls for hate crime charges against Mary’s Club bouncer who opened fire
Lawyers for a Portland man who was wounded during a shootout that left another man dead are pressing the district attorney to file hate crime charges against the strip club bouncer who shot both men. A Multnomah County grand jury in August found no criminal wrongdoing after security guard Jascha...
City, county homeless services director steps down
Shannon Singleton, the interim director of the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services, is stepping down after holding the position for six months.
