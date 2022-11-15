ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
Readers respond: Homeless ‘solutions’ blame the victims

I’m appalled at the city council’s action to ban homeless camping, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). There are many of these camps in my neighborhood and when I look at them all I can see is the total failure of our economic system, our healthcare system, and our justice system. All the popular “solutions” seem to involve nothing more than blaming the victims.
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Readers respond: Fix vandalized meters

The parking meters near Couch Park have been covered with graffiti. Recently I did manage to get all needed information in, only to have my credit card unaccepted on all three meters I tried. I know how to use the meters. Portland’s city government needs to clean up the meters as often as necessary. We need them to work so we can pay for parking.
Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
