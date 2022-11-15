Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
KNOX News Radio
GFSO identifies body found in ditch
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 85 year old man who was found in a ditch near Northwood on Monday. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department was notified of the body by a rural mail carrier around 10:30 a.m. The ditch was along the 200 block of 41st Street Northeast.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
kvrr.com
Sculpture Missing From North Dakota Museum of Art
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A sculpture at the North Dakota Museum of Art has been missing since the first week of November. The Garden Wheel disappeared from its place in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus. It is approximately 50 inches in height,...
newsdakota.com
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
kvrr.com
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
valleynewslive.com
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022. Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza. He was then “beaten to a pulp” by...
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
‘This is no good’: East Grand Forks tables voting for Ward 2 after ballot mistake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks City Council voted this week to table the voting results for Ward 2 after a mistake was found on ballots. According to Ward 4′s councilman, Tim Johnson, Ward 4 ballots included Ward 2 voting. This meant that people in...
midwestliving.com
Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks
So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Republican named as Howe's replacement shares excitement for new role
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota technology company C.O.O is filling for a seat left behind by the new Secretary of State. Jonathan Warrey was appointed to represent North Dakota's District 22 following the general election. Michael Howe, the previous representative, is now the Secretary of State elect. Warrey says his goal is to represent the wide range of opinions when he heads to the state capitol.
