ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points. The Huskies led 40-28 at the half with 17 points coming from Sanogo and 11 from Hawkins. After battling foul trouble and scoring a season-low 11 points against Buffalo, Sanogo was dominant inside, hitting 6 of 9 shots in the half and 8 for 12 overall, with two misses coming on 3-pointers.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

No. 18 Alabama routs Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played. Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney just missed out on double-digit points, scoring nine and eight, respectively. Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue. Demaree King added 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy