Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 104-88 win over G League Ignite

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, defeated the G League Ignite, 104-88, to improve to 3-1.

With the Blue playing their game simultaneously with the Thunder’s loss to the Boston Celtics, not many eyes were on them. That is a shame because Monday marked projected top-two 2023 pick Scoot Henderson playing in Paycom Center for the first of presumably several times.

Luckily though, both teams play each other once again on Wednesday morning in a rematch. Here are some of the notable performances and highlights from the Blue’s second consecutive win over the Ignite:

  • Ousmane Dieng: 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks on 7-of-17 shooting and 3-of-6 3-point shooting
  • Scoot Henderson: 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting
  • Jahmi’us Ramsey: 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 10 assists
  • Eugene Omoruyi: 14 points
  • Adam Mokoka: 18 points
  • D.J. Wilson: 10 points, six assists, seven rebounds

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Ignite-Blue rematch is set for 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

