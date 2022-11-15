ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will step down as party leader after two decades and who might replace her. He also discusses Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's refusal to concede her race and the ongoing tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization.
ARIZONA STATE
wamc.org

NY Governor Kathy Hochul has accomplished a lot

The election returns indicate that New York has lost at least four currently Democratic seats in Congress to Republicans. If the total Republican number in the House ends up at 221, then those four seats would have given the Democrats a slim one-vote majority. The blame game started immediately. It was the fault of Governor Cuomo’s appointments of Republican Judges. It was the fault of the Legislature over-reaching with an extremely partisan gerrymander that was quickly ruled unconstitutional. It was the fault of Governor Kathy Hochul for running a lackluster campaign. It was the fault of DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney (my Congressman).
NEW YORK STATE
Colchester Sun

A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
FLORIDA STATE
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

In Search of Autonomy and a Flexible Schedule, Some Vermont Parents Are Leaving the Workforce and Striking Out on Their Own

A little over a year ago, I decided to start my own business. After my second child was born and I was confronted with the reality of putting two children through childcare, I realized I wanted a career that allowed me to be home more and that would lessen the rising costs of raising a family. Now, instead of commuting to an office every day, I enjoy doing email marketing, social media management and website design work from home as a freelance marketing consultant.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

NYS Education Dept. orders schools to end the use of Native American mascots

Thursday evening, the New York State Education Department ordered all school districts in the state to remove “Indian” mascots and associated Native American imagery from the public school system. The memo, signed by State Education Department Senior Deputy Commissioner James Baldwin, warned "districts that continue to utilize Native...
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly

Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

