Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
Vermont taking steps to solve housing crisis, professionals say
Fixing Vermont's housing crisis was the focus of a Wednesday conference in Burlington. Some professionals noted the reason Vermont is seeing this crisis now is because the state didn't invest in enough affordable housing options in decades prior.
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will step down as party leader after two decades and who might replace her. He also discusses Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's refusal to concede her race and the ongoing tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization.
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul has accomplished a lot
The election returns indicate that New York has lost at least four currently Democratic seats in Congress to Republicans. If the total Republican number in the House ends up at 221, then those four seats would have given the Democrats a slim one-vote majority. The blame game started immediately. It was the fault of Governor Cuomo’s appointments of Republican Judges. It was the fault of the Legislature over-reaching with an extremely partisan gerrymander that was quickly ruled unconstitutional. It was the fault of Governor Kathy Hochul for running a lackluster campaign. It was the fault of DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney (my Congressman).
A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
Vermont announces updated plan for cold weather program for homeless Vermonters
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With the first snowfall of the season kicking off the long cold winter months. The Vermont Department of Children and Families is trying to ensure everyone in the state is housed this winter. “It is a program that allows vulnerable Vermonters who experience homelessness to be...
Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
In Search of Autonomy and a Flexible Schedule, Some Vermont Parents Are Leaving the Workforce and Striking Out on Their Own
A little over a year ago, I decided to start my own business. After my second child was born and I was confronted with the reality of putting two children through childcare, I realized I wanted a career that allowed me to be home more and that would lessen the rising costs of raising a family. Now, instead of commuting to an office every day, I enjoy doing email marketing, social media management and website design work from home as a freelance marketing consultant.
NYS Education Dept. orders schools to end the use of Native American mascots
Thursday evening, the New York State Education Department ordered all school districts in the state to remove “Indian” mascots and associated Native American imagery from the public school system. The memo, signed by State Education Department Senior Deputy Commissioner James Baldwin, warned "districts that continue to utilize Native...
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters
Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
