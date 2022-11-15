Read full article on original website
Grand Fir Brewing, from Whitney Burnside and Doug Adams, holds grand opening: Oregon Brews and News
Editor’s note: This is a re-publication of Andre Meunier’s Oregon Brews and News newsletter, which comes out via email at noon Thursdays. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every week. The new brewery and restaurant Grand Fir Brewing, from renowned Portland brewer Whitney Burnside...
2022 holiday gift guide: Oregon-made presents shine with artisan pride
More than ever, people are shopping with their hearts this holiday season. After two Decembers of limited travel and social distancing due to the pandemic, friends and family gathering together is seen as the greatest gift. And instead of a pile of presents, people are taking home a meaningful memento...
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
Readers respond: Homeless ‘solutions’ blame the victims
I’m appalled at the city council’s action to ban homeless camping, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). There are many of these camps in my neighborhood and when I look at them all I can see is the total failure of our economic system, our healthcare system, and our justice system. All the popular “solutions” seem to involve nothing more than blaming the victims.
‘Grimm’ stars’ podcast revisits the Portland-filmed show with behind-the-scenes tidbits, interviews, more
It may have ended its six-season run back in 2017, but the Portland-filmed TV series “Grimm” still has a devoted fanbase, who yearn for a spinoff, a sequel or a seventh season. Those options may not be coming soon, but diehards can get a fresh dose of download about the show, thanks to “The Grimmcast.”
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
Oregon Powerball winner happy with $1 million prize: ‘I’m not greedy’
At 82, he is retired from driving trucks but when he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the recent record jackpot run, he shared his plans: He’ll use some of the money to buy his wife a Cadillac. Brooks Keebey, of Salem, bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets...
Go The Distance helps people overcome addiction, one run at a time: Season of Sharing 2022
TJ Trudo chuckles at the memory of his first run this summer with Go The Distance, a Portland nonprofit that for three years has helped people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction build support networks founded on exercise. Days after moving into Southeast Portland treatment center Fora Health, Trudo squeezed...
Gusts continue Friday, but sunny in Portland metro area; rain could return on Sunday
High winds are expected to continue Friday in east Portland and through the Columbia River Gorge. Thousands of people saw their power go out Thursday thanks to the strong gusts. The Portland General Electric and Pacific Power outage maps Friday morning show electricity has been returned to almost all affected...
Portland leaders poised to pour millions into homeless camping ban, city government remake
The Portland City Council signaled Thursday it will approve a wide-ranging spending package to launch an aggressive new approach to reduce street camping, begin restructuring city government and fund a series of smaller initiatives. Mayor Ted Wheeler and three of his city commissioner colleagues backed the decision at the end...
Wildfire rips through timberland near Seaside, city officials say
A wind-whipped wildfire roared through freshly cut timberlands on Tillamook Head on Thursday evening, the City of Seaside reported. The 20-acre fire burned about 3 miles south of Seaside, near the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 26, officials said. A crew of about 40 firefighters kept the blaze within...
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
Which Multnomah County voters propelled Jessica Vega Pederson to win chair’s race? Interactive map
Voters who live on Portland’s east side propelled Jessica Vega Pederson into the Multnomah County Commission chair’s seat, allowing her to soundly defeat Sharon Meieran in last week’s election. Countywide, Vega Pederson won 54% of the vote compared to Meieran’s 45%.
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
Portland to vote on initial millions for new homelessness plan
The Portland City Council is slated to vote Thursday on a $27 million package that would fund work to launch the city’s new approach to homelessness, which would ban street camping and force people to live in city-run encampments. The council will discuss potential changes to the city budget...
Cybill Shepherd to play Nancy Crampton Brophy in Lifetime movie about Portland’s notorious murder case
Another true crime story with Oregon roots is getting the TV movie treatment. In the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Murder Your Husband,” Cybill Shepherd will star as Nancy Crampton Brophy, who in June was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
ODOT seeks public comments on Rose Quarter, freeway tolls
The state transportation agency this week begins collecting public comments for two major freeway projects — one that could expand a Portland freeway in the name of reducing congestion, and one that could impose tolls on cars to do the same thing. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation...
Clatsop County fire prompts evacuation orders for handful of homes
Strong winds caused flames from burn piles to escape containment and spread across some 140 acres of state and private forestland in Clatsop County, leading officials on Friday to tell residents of four homes to evacuate, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. The handful of homes at the end of...
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 3 in Portland
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
