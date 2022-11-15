ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Readers respond: Homeless ‘solutions’ blame the victims

I’m appalled at the city council’s action to ban homeless camping, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). There are many of these camps in my neighborhood and when I look at them all I can see is the total failure of our economic system, our healthcare system, and our justice system. All the popular “solutions” seem to involve nothing more than blaming the victims.
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
Cybill Shepherd to play Nancy Crampton Brophy in Lifetime movie about Portland’s notorious murder case

Another true crime story with Oregon roots is getting the TV movie treatment. In the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Murder Your Husband,” Cybill Shepherd will star as Nancy Crampton Brophy, who in June was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 3 in Portland

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
