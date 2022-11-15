Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
whatcom-news.com
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
q13fox.com
Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
KOMO News
2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
KING-5
Restaurant employee shot in attempted burglary
An employee was shot after responding to a burglar alarm at Restaurante Los Amigos on South Tacoma Way in Tacoma. The employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.
q13fox.com
'I’ve lost joy in everything:' Mom wants justice for her son 7 months after deadly shooting
SEATTLE - A family is still searching for answers nearly seven months after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Police say on April 20, Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth. Seattle Police said Moore came to...
q13fox.com
Parents concerned after SWAT situation near school in Kent
Parents in South King County are expressing their frustrations after a SWAT situation sends a school into lockdown. A man is accused of pointing a gun at a family member.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
knkx.org
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial
Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
KOMO News
Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times
SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
KATU.com
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
q13fox.com
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
