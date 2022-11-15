ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
REDMOND, WA
whatcom-news.com

Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects

DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
knkx.org

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial

Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times

SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy