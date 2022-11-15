Read full article on original website
Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts
BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
Massachusetts Firefighters honored for bravery, service
WORCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters from all across the commonwealth were honored Thursday for their service. The 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Award ceremony was held in Worcester on Thursday to recognize and reflect on the selfless acts of courage, compassion and service that firefighters show every day. Both...
Florida judge grants Petito family $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: Surveillance video shows Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie days before murder. The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.
5 for Good: MA volunteers support fight against pancreatic cancer
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Bruno Gallinelli and Richard Martin were both diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 69 years old, and both died about two years later. Now, their daughters are working together to carry on the fight against the disease. Rebecca Serencha of Marlborough and Daniela Lang of Lexington help...
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Surveillance photo of masked person released following Martha's Vineyard bank heist
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search continued Thursday night for a group of armed robbers who held up a bank on Martha's Vineyard earlier in the day and tied up employees who were inside the building. Tisbury police said the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at Rockland Trust in...
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
Dilapidated home sells for $2.3M
A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location."
Hiking along the Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The fog hangs low, hiding Cape Cod’s natural wonder, almost as if the Cape wants to keep its beauty a secret. For hikers, each turn is a surprise as they carve their way through the dense mist. This is autumn on the outer Cape. These moody scenes show the best of Cape Cod’s wild side, but all it takes is a bit of sun, and the blurred horizon comes into focus, creating an entirely new panorama.
How much snow fell in parts of Massachusetts?
The first snow of the season in Worcester started falling at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leicester received 2.3 inches of snow, Worcester saw 2 inches and Fitchburg received 1.7 inches by Wednesday morning.
Here's everything you need to know about Boston-area Thanksgiving travel
If you’re hitting the roads, rails or skies this Thanksgiving holiday, you know the drill: There will be traffic. A lot of it. AAA's annual Thanksgiving travel prediction forecasts that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The auto club said that represents 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Man standing outside vehicle after crash struck by hit-and-run driver on Route 3 in Tyngsborough, police say
TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — A man standing outside his vehicle after a minor crash early Thursday on Route 3 in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, was struck by a truck that fled the scene, police said. The 26-year-old Lawrence man was struck just before 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway,...
Rescued senior horse finally ready for forever stable after year of rehabilitation, MSPCA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A senior horse rescued from Martha's Vineyard last year is seeking a forever home after a year of rehabilitation, the MSPCA said. Merlin, an American Paint horse, first arrived at Nevins Farm last December after being rescued from a property on Martha’s Vineyard. He was underweight and had severe dental issues that made it difficult and painful to eat.
Is it really worth shopping around to get best deals on Thanksgiving staples?
BOSTON — With inflation pushing prices higher, saving money this Thanksgiving might be a tall order. So, we wanted to know if it really pays to shop around for those holiday staples. NewsCenter 5's David Bienick visited a Stop & Shop in Norwood, a Shaw's in North Attleborough, a...
